The Kodiak Island Borough School District Board of Education will be “tearing apart” its budget now that Gov. Mike Dunleavy has vetoed more than $200 million from the state’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget, with the largest cuts coming from education.
The Alaska Legislature had approved a one-time increase of $175 million for K-12 education, but half of that amount was vetoed by the governor on Monday. The purpose of the extra funding was to help school districts deal with inflation-driven cost increases and dwindling relief funding.
The KIBSD Board of Education responded to Dunleavy’s veto by not approving its Fiscal Year 2024 budget during its Monday meeting. The school district is now reconsidering what support it is able to provide.
“Three or four hours ago, we found out that the governor had vetoed half of our one-time funding that had been appropriated in the House in the budget bill,” KIBSD Superintendent Cyndy Mika said remotely during the meeting. “We will be re-looking at our budget. We’re peeling back, and we’ll be coming with a new budget within the week.”
The one-time increase to what is known as the Base Student Allocation would’ve included an increase of about $680 per student; the veto leaves schools with a gain of about $340 per student.
“Because the governor has vetoed half of the one-time appropriation for Fiscal Year 2024, it puts our financial situation into a more precarious state,” board member Katie Oliver said at Monday’s meeting.
“We didn’t feel comfortable bringing forward the budget that we had been presenting once we realized those funds had been drastically reduced by the governor’s veto,” Mika said during the meeting.
Many of the funds that were cut from the one-time increase in funding were being put toward capital and construction projects.
“This was a big surprise,” said board member Jim Pryor. “People have been working really hard to get full funding, and now a lot of projects that people were hoping to come on board are not going to be. So it is important that the community understands where we’re at at this point.”
The district had already gone to the Kodiak Island Borough to request more funding. The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly has until Thursday to accept or deny the district’s request for an increase by adding the remaining $295,000 of the requested increase of $500,000 to help cover the school district’s budget. The borough’s budget currently grants $205,000 of that extra amount.
There is an extra fund balance that could carry the district through one or two years, if necessary. Leaving some open positions unfilled as necessary, the district hopes it will eventually be able to create a balanced budget, according to Mika.
The governor’s reasoning for the veto wasn’t immediately clear. In a prepared statement about the overall budget, the governor said that it is “a responsible path for Alaska’s fiscal future.”
Any effort by the Legislature to override the governor’s veto would be unlikely. The Alaska Constitution requires three-quarters of the state’s 60 legislators to vote in favor of an override in order to overturn a gubernatorial budget veto, and school-funding increases lack sufficient support.
This spring, Dunleavy suggested he might call legislators into a special session this fall to work on a long-term state fiscal plan. Legislators said on Monday that it remains unclear whether that will happen.
