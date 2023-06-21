KIBSD logo

The Kodiak Island Borough School District Board of Education will be “tearing apart” its budget now that Gov. Mike Dunleavy has vetoed more than $200 million from the state’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget, with the largest cuts coming from education.

The Alaska Legislature had approved a one-time increase of $175 million for K-12 education, but half of that amount was vetoed by the governor on Monday. The purpose of the extra funding was to help school districts deal with inflation-driven cost increases and dwindling relief funding.

