The Kodiak Island Borough School District Board of Education has voted to increase the requirements to graduate from Kodiak High School.
The graduation expectation for Kodiak High School students stood at 24.5 credits and a 7-period scheduled day before they were changed in 2019. The changes were made because the previous requirements were outdated and left students unprepared for the job market, according to previous KDM reporting.
The 2019 changes brought a 6-period day and moved the requirement for 24.5 credits down to 23.5 credits. At the same time, the Kodiak High School Graduation Expectations Committee was formed to further investigate the topic of graduation expectations.
The changes made during the Board of Education’s special meeting on Monday will change the high school graduation requirement back to 24.5 credits and a 7-period day.
The requirements were adopted as presented following the second reading of the policy, according to the meeting summary. Judy Carstens, Jim Pryor and Katie Oliver voted yes to adopt the policy, according to information published in the meeting’s agenda. Public comment was opened, but no community members spoke during the special meeting.
The changes will require four English credits; three social studies credits with one from U.S. history, one half from Alaska history, and one half from civics or government; three math credits with one credit from Algebra 1 or higher and one half from personal finance; three science credits, with one credit allowed to be from an elective; one credit of physical education, one half of which may be earned per year and one half of which may be from the completion of a Alaska Schools Activities Association sports activities; one half credit of health; and two credits from career technology, fine arts or a language course with one credit required to come from career technology.
The High School Graduation Expectation Committee provided several versions of the potential expectations, including different recommendations for needed credits, including 22.5, 24.5, and 26 credits. With the increased credit options came the re-inclusion of the 7-period day.
The members of the board largely supported the 24.5 credit hour requirement in previous meetings. The board expressed interest in creating a 4x4 scheduling block, which would increase the required number of core classes. The only version of this provided by the committee was the version including 26 required credits.
Some of the arguments against a 26-credit requirement and the 4x4 system were the level of flexibility it would give students. It could have issues with students transferring schools and also limit students on what classes are available to them.
Other arguments against the 26-credit requirement included its removal of health education. The new changes will reduce the requirements for health education by one semester.
The board of education will continue to look into health education in the school district. The health curriculum review committee will resume meetings soon, but yesterday’s meeting was postponed to a to-be-decided date. The meetings will be open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.