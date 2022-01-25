As the state moves toward deregulation of oil drilling, the Prince William Sound Regional Citizens’ Advisory Council is pushing back with support from the Kodiak Island Borough.
The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation is proposing changes to its Oil Pollution Prevention and Regulations. Its proposals reduce environmental and human safety requirements, decrease public hearings, and diminish the status of both the Prince William Sound and the Cook Inlet Regional Citizens’ Advisory Councils.
“The regulations [have] not been revisited in a substantial and holistic way for many years and did not allow for, as appropriate, the flexibility to incorporate modern technology,” said Tiffany Larson, director of the DEC’s Division of Spill Prevention and Response. “The goals of the proposed changes attempt to bring the regulations into the 21 century.”
According to Larson, the regulations will be modified to increase clarity, consistency and effectiveness, without compromising environmental protection.
“What we noticed off the bat is that there are some improvements with what [the Department of Conservation] is proposing, some clarifications that are very good, some modifications that would improve the workflow,” said Brooke Taylor, director of communications for the Prince William Sound Regional Citizens’ Advisory Council, or PWSRCAC. “But we also noted areas that are, in our minds, of concern.”
Since the Department of Environmental Conservation first released proposed changes in October 2019, the PWSRCAC has been concerned that the department is trying to reduce the number of oil spill drills and exercises. At first, the department reduced the number of drills and exercises from a minimum of three per year in addition to unannounced exercises to be conducted at the discretion of the ADEC, to a maximum of two per year that would only be done during random department inspections.
The commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation, Jason Brune, defended the proposed changes by arguing that the drills and exercises were burdensome and without benefit for human and environmental safety. Still, the Department of Environmental Conservation walked back on the suggestions after public backlash.
Still, some language in the updated proposed changes to the legislation may be interpreted in a way that would allow companies to cut back on the number of drills they run anyway, according to the PWSRCAC, which is why it recommends that the Department of Environmental Conservation stick to the previous regulations.
This isn’t the only regulation the PWSRCAC is asking the Department of Environmental Conservation to keep. The ADEC proposed eliminating a requirement for industry owners to attend a conference every five years that would present the best available technology to use when drilling, and the ADEC is proposing removing public hearings from the process of stakeholder changing names, owners and operators.
There are some things that the PWSRCAC approves of — for example, the proposed changes clarify many things and reduce redundancy, according to a document summarizing the PSWRCAC’s comments on the changes, which was sent to the Borough Assembly. The Department of Environmental Conservation also wants to move to digitizing more of their documents, which the PWSRCAC supports, according to Taylor.
“We see our comments as a way to highlight areas that bring concern to our mind about these changes having implications down the road,” Taylor said. She went on to say, “We are looking ahead to years from now how these changes will impact things.”
The Borough Assembly evidently agrees with the PWSRCAC’s assessments of the proposed regulation changes. At its regular meeting Thursday, the assembly voted to approve the list of recommendations made by the PWSRCAC while only changing two grammatical errors.
The Prince William Sound and Cook Inlet Regional Citizens’ Advisory Councils were created after the Exxon-Valdez oil spill in 1989. They represent people in the regions impacted by the oil spill, including Kodiak. Their role is to share information about proposed regulation changes, collect feedback from the people impacted by the oil spill — both from individuals and businesses that submit comments, and municipal governments that voice collective concerns or agreements — and advocate for those perspectives to theDepartment of Conservation’s Oil Spill and Prevention Division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.