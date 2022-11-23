The first of two new public-use cabins in the Kodiak area is ready for visitors.
The State of Alaska Department of Natural Resources announced Monday that the newly-built Alaska State Parks public-use cabin on Woody Island is available for reservations. The cabin at the Pasagshak River State Recreation Site will be available soon.
The Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation worked with regional staff, the Kodiak Citizens’ Advisory Board and park management to select the locations of these cabins. Both cabins are far enough from the city of Kodiak to increase overnight recreational access to the area and close enough to allow easier access than the cabins in Shuyak and Afognak Island state parks.
“Public use cabins are in increasingly high demand by Alaskans and visitors, especially in more accessible locations, and these will expand outdoor recreation opportunities into the shoulder seasons when Kodiak’s wet weather makes tent camping a little less enjoyable,” said Ben Shyrock, the Southwest Region Park Superintendent. “Hiking, hunting, fishing, wildlife viewing, kayaking and other types of outdoor recreation are popular in both the Pasagshak and Woody Island areas. These new public use cabins will serve the public and provide increased access for these recreational pursuits.”
The cabin on Woody Island is near Long Lake and the cabin in Pasagshak is near Lake Rose Tead.
Both log cabins have a loft, woodstove, picnic table, fire ring and a nearby outhouse. The materials to build the cabin and the outhouse at the Woody Island State Recreation Site were donated by the nonprofit Friends of Kodiak State Parks. Park user fees paid for the construction of the cabins, which was done by SS Enterprises, doing business locally as Kodiak Lawn Care.
“Building the state public-use cabins at Woody and Pasagshak has been a good blend of site work, carpentry, and logistics,” Jeff Brubaker, the general manager for S&S Enterprise Inc. — Kodiak Lawn Care, told the Daily Mirror in July. “Timing the tides and weather added an extra element to the Woody cabin construction. The state picked a perfect spot for it, tucked away in the protected woods at the tip of Long Lake with great beach access.”
The cabins have Alutiiq names— Tangirnami (meaning at Woody Island) and Pasersaq (meaning Pasagshak) — and were selected by the Citizens’ Advisory Board, with guidance from the Alutiiq Museum and local Alaska Native tribes.
“Bringing back traditional Alutiiq names to the land through these cabin names helps our community become more familiar with Alutiiq terms, and builds awareness of the long Native history of this land,” April Laktonen Counceller told the Daily Mirror in July.
Alaska State Parks will hold an open house at the Pasersaq Cabin in the spring of 2023.
