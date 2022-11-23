Woody Island

Courtesy of State of Alaska

The Alaska State Parks public-use cabin on Woody Island. 

The first of two new public-use cabins in the Kodiak area is ready for visitors. 

The State of Alaska Department of Natural Resources announced Monday that the newly-built Alaska State Parks public-use cabin on Woody Island is available for reservations. The cabin at the Pasagshak River State Recreation Site will be available soon. 

