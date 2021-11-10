The F/V Laura, a 93-foot-long commercial trawler that ran aground Nov. 1, has been leaking oil off Sitkalidak Island, according to the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation. Fuel was first spotted in the water on Nov. 1 during an overflight, the DEC reported.
A five-mile sheen approximately one mile offshore was spotted during an overflight on Nov. 1, according to the DEC. It was not known late Tuesday whether the vessel was still leaking anything.
The ship had the capacity to hold 4,000 gallons of diesel; its owner estimated that there were 3,000 gallons of diesel and 425 gallons of lubricants and oils on the vessel when it ran aground, the DEC reported. It is unknown how much fuel has leaked into the water.
Residents of Old Harbor went to the beach near where the ship ran aground and recovered several five-gallon buckets of oil, KMXT reported.
