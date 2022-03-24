Jennifer L. Christiansen, 31, was charged with a Class C felony for vehicle theft after allegedly stealing a vehicle to drive to a bar on Monday, according to documents filed by the District Court for the State of Alaska Third Judicial District at Kodiak. In addition to stealing a vehicle, Christiansen is accused of driving under the influence, according to court documents.
At 7:54 p.m. Monday, the Kodiak Police Department received an alert that a person driving on Mill Bay Road had almost hit a telephone pole while driving in reverse and then almost hit a house while backing up, court documents claim.
Police officers searched for the vehicle that was described in the call to the station and found it unoccupied and parked near Bernie’s Bar at 8:09 p.m., court documents state. Police conducted a foot patrol to search for another vehicle that looked like the one that the person who called in the report described, according to court documents.
More than two hours after identifying the vehicle outside of Bernie’s, police saw Christainsen walking near the harbor on West Marine Way at 10:28 p.m., court documents state.
Officers lost sight of Christiansen, but were able to find her in Tony’s Bar, court documents state. Christiansen allegedly walked into the bathroom and a female officer followed her, the documents state.
The female officer announced her presence several times while at the entryway of the bathroom, however once the officer walked into the bathroom, Christansen screamed, the court documents state.
Christiansen displayed signs of controlled substance use while speaking to officers, the court documents state.
Christiansen agreed to take a preliminary breath test, the documents state, and while an officer was retrieving a test from a vehicle, a man called to report that his car — which was the same model as the one that Christiansen was driving — was stolen, court documents state.
Christiansen was unable to take the PBT because she was allegedly too impaired, the documents state. She was arrest-
She was arrested and read her Miranda rights, after which she refused to comment, court documents state. She was taken to the Kodiak Jail and at the jail, she was provided a PBT, the documents states. She had a breath-alcohol content of 0.00, according to court documents.
Officers searched her purse and did not find any drug paraphernalia, the court documents state. At some point before this, documents allege that officers found a syringe.
Christiansen refused to take a urinalysis at the station, according to court documents. Urinalysis tests can identify the use of marajuana, cocaine, PCP, amphetamines, opiates and other types of drugs.
Christansen consented to take a Datamaster test, according to court documents. These tests can reveal a person’s blood-alcohol content. Christansen’s tests did not identify any grams of substance, court documents reported.
Christansen had previously been on bail for alleged theft of a vehicle, and driving under the influence and assault, according to records from the Alaska state courts.
Christansen was given a performance bond of up to $5,000 in cash and was assigned a public defender. The public defender could not be reached for comment.
Christiansen was in custody at Kodiak Jail as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
Her preliminary hearing will be on March 31. She is facing up to five years of imprisonment for these charges.
