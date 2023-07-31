During last Thursday’s regular meeting, the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly discussed spending $81,400 with Water Technology Inc. to create a plan to repair and update the Kodiak High School pool.

Unanticipated repair and replacement of components both structural and mechanical for the high school pool have been discussed for years. The need for repairs are evident by the presence of rust appearing on the interior tile surface and the discoloration of the grout and tiles in specific areas, according to the agenda.

