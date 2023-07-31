During last Thursday’s regular meeting, the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly discussed spending $81,400 with Water Technology Inc. to create a plan to repair and update the Kodiak High School pool.
Unanticipated repair and replacement of components both structural and mechanical for the high school pool have been discussed for years. The need for repairs are evident by the presence of rust appearing on the interior tile surface and the discoloration of the grout and tiles in specific areas, according to the agenda.
In a separate contract approved last December, the Assembly voted to hire Water Technology Incorporated to evaluate the pool. That evaluation found the pool needed repairs and improvements costing as much as $700,000.
“The first question I would ask of the Assembly is: Do we feel comfortable enough with this firm [Water Technology Inc.] … to hire as our professional representative to assist with the preparation of a proposal package to put out on the street for a professional repair of the pool?” asked Dave Conrad, the borough’s director of the Engineering and Facilities Department.
Assembly member Scott Smiley felt that the cost would justify the expense.
“I thought it was going to be a whole lot more than that,” Smiley said during the meeting. “I think $81,000 to get them here and make sure everything’s going well is a good idea.”
Assembly member Larry LeDoux looked forward and asked about the future maintenance needs of the pool, but Conrad said the current needs largely come from the poor initial build of the facility.
“It’s a fine system. These systems work all over the place...,” Conrad said. “[But] there are components that were installed in this pool that quite frankly should never have been there.”
In addition to fixing those issues, a preventive maintenance program will be set up for the facility to prevent future failures.
Assembly member Ryan Sharratt did not agree with the contract being proposed. Sharratt asked for clarity on several of the contract’s expenses, cited certain liability terms of the contract, claimed the contract contained false statements, and claimed that the contract excluded several federal requirements.
“I would encourage us to look at the requirements that we are [agreeing] to in this document before we move forward with this $700,000 project,” Sharratt said.
The Assembly asked the concerns to be addressed, and questions to be answered, before moving forward.
“Dave, I’m fine supporting this at $81,000 to have somebody come in and actually manage this process for us and provide oversight to it,” Assembly member Geoffrey Smith said during the meeting.
He went on to say: “I do believe that some of the concerns brought up by other Assembly members are worth exploring and making sure we have answers to those questions that were raised would be beneficial as well.”
No decisions were made or motioned to be made on the contract during the regular meeting.
