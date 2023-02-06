Assembly sets sending priorities

CALEB OSWELL/Kodiak Daily Mirror

At last week’s regular meeting, the Borough Assembly agreed that an addition to Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center is its top priority when it comes to securing federal funding.

The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly established project and program priorities for the federal fiscal year during last Thursday’s meeting. 

The top two items for which the Borough Assembly will be seeking federal funding are $54.39 million for an addition to the Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center followed by $18 million for the city of Kodiak’s St. Herman Harbor infrastructure replacement project.

