Assembly sets sending priorities

The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly established project and program priorities for the federal fiscal year during last Thursday’s meeting.
The top two items for which the Borough Assembly will be seeking federal funding are $54.39 million for an addition to the Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center followed by $18 million for the city of Kodiak’s St. Herman Harbor infrastructure replacement project.
A previous version of the federal spending resolution did not include St. Herman Harbor, and that was added based largely on the recommendation of Borough Assembly federal lobbyist Sebastian O’Kelly, according to Interim Borough Manager Dave Conrad. After an amendment adding the city’s project, the main motion passed 5-1 with Larry LeDoux objecting.
Other items on the list, including improved broadband service to rural areas, groundfish surveys, fisheries disaster relief and interest in Kodiak being homeport to one or more new Coast Guard icebreakers, did not include an overall price.
LeDoux voted no, he said, because he felt the list should’ve included projects with smaller price tags for an opportunity for some of those projects to get a more realistic chance for funding.
“I don’t disagree with anything on this list,” LeDoux said. “That’s not the problem. ... There’s not going to be large amounts of money. A lot of these except our hospital [and the city’s harbor replacement] are very broad projects that are going to happen anyway. We’re just adding our voice to a sort of collective voice that these are important issues,” LeDoux said at the meeting.
Assembly member Scott Smiley said he thinks the addition of the two Kodiak-specific projects at the top is a good idea.
“Since this list essentially came from our lobbyist, I think we should probably stick with it. I agree it’s good to have a variety of different fees or costs for projects so if there’s more money or less money, they can pick and choose,” Smiley said at the meeting.
With the due date for submitting funding priorities approaching, the majority of the Borough Assembly felt that further work would have to wait.
“If that’s what the Assembly wants, then we can target that from the list next year,” Conrad said at the meeting. “But at this 11th hour we felt these two additions would be the best way to go.”
LeDoux also expressed interest in writing letters of support with the city of Kodiak to accompany the borough’s priorities for federal capital improvement projects. “I would suggest that we sit down, and we craft letters of support with the help of our lobbyist. So, when we go to [Washington] D.C., or our lobbyist goes, they have complete letters of support that these are important issues for us,” LeDoux said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.