Alaska State Writer Laureate Heather Lende is coming to Kodiak for an author night and obituary writing workshop.
Kodiak Public Library will host Lende on Friday for her presentation, which is scheduled to start at 6:30 pm. She said the presentation likely will include a reading and Q&A from her latest book, “Bears and Ballots.”
“I’m pretty flexible to the people who are attending and what it is they’re interested in,” Lende said in an interview with the Kodiak Daily Mirror.
While in Kodiak, Lende is also scheduled to present to several classes at Kodiak High School. In addition, Lende, alongside writer Sarah Loewen, will be conducting an obituary writing workshop on Saturday at 1 pm. Cost of admission for the workshop is $10. “I hope (attendees) get excited about writing down their stories and sharing them,” Lende said in a follow-up email with KDM.
The Alaska State Writer Laureate is a two-year honorary appointment that recognizes a writer’s contribution to the quality of life in Alaska, according to the Alaska Humanities Forum website. The role of the Laureate is to promote literary arts and artists from Alaska.
Lende has authored several books, including “Find the Good,” “If You Lived Here,” “I’d Know Your Name,” “Take Good Care of the Garden and the Dogs” and, most recently, “Of Bears and Ballots” in 2020.
Lende has previously visited Kodiak for book talks, and in 2021 she presented for Kodiak Reads over Zoom, according to Laurie Madsen with the Kodiak Public Library. Said Lende: “I’m looking forward to coming to Kodiak. I really like it out there, and... it’s nice to be able to finally see people in person.”
Lende began writing obituaries when she was with the Chilkat Valley News in Haines. Lende said she enjoyed taking the time to connect with other people. “Even people in Haines get the New York Times treatment (when it comes to obituaries),” she said in an interview.
Lende said the impact obituary writing has had on her is impossible to underestimate. But she tries to do things differently and live her life to the fullest potential. “It’s made me more empathetic and more aware that life is short,” Lende said.
As State Writer Laureate, Lende said she supports writing and literacy in Alaska by encouraging reading and writing as ways to understand the state with stories from our times. She has been able to present at certain conferences, but because of the COVID pandemic she has had to do most of her presenting over Zoom. Even so, she describes the experience as “an honor and a privilege to be able to do it.”
Lende said her appointment as Laureate has been extended while the Alaska State Council on the Arts gets back on its feet, so she can be more involved in some of the events for the organization. But she said even after her appointment is over, she will continue to write.
“What I do is I’m a story catcher. I catch stories when I see them, and that’s just the way I am and the way I see the world,” Lende said. “I’m sure I’ll keep catching them and sharing them and writing them and telling them.”
The Alaska State Writer Laureate Program is a partnership between the Alaska State Council on the Arts and the Alaska Humanities Forum.
