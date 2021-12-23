One person on the island was hospitalized between Dec. 16-22 for reasons associated with COVID-19, according to numbers reported by the Emergency Operations Center. Since the start of the pandemic, the EOC reported that 102 people have been hospitalized due to problems associated with the virus. As of Wednesday, there were no people hospitalized due to COVID.
There are 13 known, active cases of COVID-19 on the island, the Emergency Operations Center announced. This is a 46% decrease in the number of cases reported on Dec. 15, when there were 24 known, active cases of COVID-19.
Seven diagnoses were announced Wednesday by the Emergency Operations Center. These cases were diagnosed between Dec. 13 and Dec. 20. One of these newly identified cases is associated with close contact with another person who tested positive for COVID-19, and the other six are classified as being a result of community spread.
Since the start of the pandemic, 2,804 people — 21% of the population of the island — have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Nine people on the island have died due to problems associated with COVID-19, according to the EOC.
As of Wednesday, 8,582 residents, or 68% of the island, have received at least one dose of a vaccine, Aaren Ellsworth reported. Ellsworth has been independently tracking COVID-19 information on the island since the start of the pandemic.
Currently, there are no government-mandated mask mandates in Kodiak, however, the Emergency Operations Center recommends that people cover their faces when indoors.
A new variant of the COVID virus appeared in the United States in November. Omicron accounted for 73% of new infections in the United States as of Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Here in Alaska, the Delta variant is still the dominant strand, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.
In the past month, two people have been diagnosed with the Omicron variant in Alaska. Both of the individuals were Anchorage residents. The most recent case was announced Tuesday. This person had traveled on a domestic flight outside of the state before contracting the Omicron variant, the DHSS reported.
The Center for Disease Control is recommending that people get vaccinated before participating in large gatherings for the holidays. Even with booster shots, large gatherings are not safe, according Dr. Anthony Fauci. Still, he strongly recommends getting a vaccine booster. People who have received either the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are likely to develop more mild symptoms if they contract the Omicron variant, the CDC found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.