Crews have collected 44 thousand gallons of fuel from Neva Strait after a tugboat ran aground in late March.
The cleanup effort is being led by the Department of Environmental Conservation, the Coast Guard and Western Towboat Co. — which has been named the potential responsible party for the spill — according to a release from the U.S. Coast Guard 17th District Public Affairs Office that was sent from its Kodiak office on Monday.
The Western Mariner, an 83.7 foot tug vessel, ran aground 18 miles from Sitka on March 21. The Western Mariner was towing a freight barge before it ran aground, the DEC reported. There was a temporary steering failure onboard the vessel which caused the barge to collide with the tug. The collision pushed the tug onto a beach, which resulted in the release of diesel.
At the time it was grounded, the Western Mariner had approximately 43,500 gallons of fuel on board. It is unclear how much diesel has spilled, but so far the response team has recovered 32,080 gallons of clean fuel and 11,625 gallons of mixed oil and water, the DEC reported Tuesday.
On top of this, skimming operations recovered around 1,750 gallons of oily water and 15 cubic yards of saturated absoregents have been generated, according to the DEC’s Tuesday report.
No fuel has left the Western Mariner as of March 24. The fuel tanks on the vessel were emptied on March 26, the DEC stated in that report.
There were shoreline cleanup operations in three sites in Neva Strait, based on the Shoreline Treatment Recommendations, which were developed by a Shoreline Cleanup Assessment Techniques Team.
There has been no sheening observed in regions that were open to state fisheries and test fishing, according to the Coast Guard.
As of March 29, the Western Mariner was successfully refloated and towed to a commercial dock in Sitka.
