The U.S. Navy plans to continue periodic military training exercises in an enlarged area of the Gulf of Alaska that will come within 50 miles of the south end of Kodiak Island, according to Kodiak Daily Mirror research and a statement released Wednesday.
The U.S. Navy will increase by four times the amount of space it uses to conduct training in the Gulf of Alaska under the name Northern Edge.
The next two-week Northern Edge training session is set for May. Exact dates haven’t been announced and are based on a number of factors, including weather conditions, safety of personnel and equipment, availability of forces, deployment schedules, maintenance periods, other exercise schedules and environmental considerations, according to previous KDM reporting.
The approximately 185,000-square-mile “Western Maneuver Area” would expand the Navy’s training presence in the gulf westward to south of Dutch Harbor, staying clear of the continental shelf and slope.
The new training area is in international waters, and comes within 50 miles of the south end of Kodiak Island.
Training activities will include use of active sonar and weapon systems at sea that may use non-explosive or explosive munitions, said Julianne Stanford, a spokeswoman for the Navy.
“The Navy decided to continue periodic training activities in the Gulf of Alaska after considering military objectives, best available science, potential impacts activities may have on human, natural and cultural environments” Stanford said. Input from elected officials, government agencies, Native People groups, nongovernmental organizations and the public also played a role.
“The Navy is committed to being a good steward of the environment and will continue to implement standard operating procedures and mitigation measures,” Stanford said. Included in that is a new mitigation area within the continental shelf and slope designed to avoid or reduce potential environmental impacts.
In previous reporting, Gulf of Alaska Training Program Manager John Mosher said after 2021’s “Northern Edge” training exercise, the Navy needed more space to conduct maneuvers that realistically reflect possible wartime scenarios.
The 2021 and prior exercises were conducted in the 42,000-square-mile “Temporary Maritime Activities Area,” 45 miles east of Kodiak, which Mosher said was too small. “It doesn’t allow forces to train in a manner they would likely need to effectively operate in many areas around the world,” Mosher said in a video used to justify the Navy’s Environmental Impact Statement.
