The number of known, active COVID cases in Kodiak dropped to 48 on Monday, according to data from the Emergency Operations Center. This is the first time that number has fallen below 50 on the island since the most recent surge started last July.
Active COVID cases have decreased by 32% in the past week and are down by 56% since Oct. 25, based on numbers reported by the EOC.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 2,677 diagnosed COVID cases in Kodiak, along with 90 local hospitalizations and nine Kodiak deaths associated with COVID as of Monday, the EOC reported.
The Emergency Services Council, which is in charge of the Emergency Operations Center, is scheduled to meet this Wednesday at noon. It will be the ESC’s first meeting since Sept. 9.
