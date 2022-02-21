There is a lot of work to be done before May 19 — when the regular legislative session comes to an end — but Sen. Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, is confident the Legislature will finish on time.
The big priority on the horizon is the budget, Stevens said. One of the biggest topics the Legislature will have to grapple with is how to use federal funds. In Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s proposed budget, much of the federal money will be used to operate or support institutions that had previously relied on state funding.
Instead of using this money to pay for state departments, the money should be spent on one-time expenses, Stevens said. The construction of the Tustumena Replacement Vessel, which will be paid for with federal money, is a good example. Another is giving relief to fishermen impacted by disasters.
Even though the Department of Commerce approved eight disaster determinations last month, fishermen still need state intervention, he said.
“The issue has been that the feds have taken so long getting the money to us and that’s delayed getting the money to people who need it, who deserve it and it’s just taken too long,” Stevens said. “People are in a really terrible situation and need help.”
Stevens and his fellow senators are looking for ways to give that help in a timely manner. One idea that Stevens has is sending federal money to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, then having the ADF&G directly distribute that money to fishermen.
Dunleavy is proposing that federal dollars fund institutions that have previously been supported with state money, such as Alaska Marine Highway System, Stevens said.
The marine highway needs to be sustainably funded, which means that it needs to be funded with state money. When the federal dollars run out, the state should not have to scramble for money, he said.
Another thing Stevens is pushing against is Dunleavy’s proposal to raise the Permanent Fund Dividend to approximately $2,500 and add a $1,200 dividend payment. The PFD fund can be raised, but this would be overdrawing it, Stevens said.
Despite his strong opinions, all of the recommendations are speculative, Stevens said. The senate has not started subcommittee meetings, which is where the real work on the budget gets done, he said. In the meantime, they have been working on other legislation.
Despite the divisiveness that the Alaska government has been notorious for, there is one priority that Stevens’ and his fellow senators across the aisle can agree on. These issues include expanding the seafood processing industry and reforms to the public education system.
Stevens drafted a bill that would extend the deadline for tax credits to be applied to seafood processors that work with salmon and herring products and increase tax credits to incorporate processors that make other seafood products in Alaska. This bill passed the Senate, but has yet to be deliberated in the House of Representatives.
Stevens also proposed a bill that would make civic education a graduation requirement in the state. This bill would require students to pass a test similar to the ones taken by immigrants before they can become citizens, he said. It’s a simple, low stakes requirement that would significantly boost people’s understanding of government, according to Stevens.
“When we became the country, or shortly after, we decided to have a public education system and the reason was to create citizens, so that’s what this is all about,” Stevens said.
Both of the bills are being discussed in the House.
