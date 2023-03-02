The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly likely will appoint the next borough mayor following Aimee Williams’ pending departure until voters choose someone in this fall’s elections, according to borough attorney Scott Brandt-Erichsen.

The Assembly unanimously appointed Williams as borough manager on Monday, a position she is scheduled to start on May 1.

