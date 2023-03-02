The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly likely will appoint the next borough mayor following Aimee Williams’ pending departure until voters choose someone in this fall’s elections, according to borough attorney Scott Brandt-Erichsen.
The Assembly unanimously appointed Williams as borough manager on Monday, a position she is scheduled to start on May 1.
The highest-ranking position for the borough has been open since last June, when Roxanne Murphy was fired. Since then, the Assembly advertised for candidates, interviewed several and made at least one offer, which was ultimately declined by the candidate.
Williams’ contract is still being finalized, according to Williams, a process that she said is likely to be finished in April.
The process for filling the borough mayor vacancy depends on the time when the vacancy occurs. If the vacancy occurs within six months of the next scheduled election, the Assembly fills the position by appointment until voters select someone.
However, if the vacancy occurs more than six months from the next election, then a special election is scheduled to fill the unexpired term. Williams’ May 1 start date is within six months of the October election, thus allowing for the Assembly appointment. Interim Borough Manager Dave Conrad will continue to serve in that capacity until Williams starts.
If an Assembly member is appointed as mayor, that person must give up his seat in the Assembly. The Assembly will create a process for taking applications for the vacancy before selecting a candidate. The selected Assembly member will serve until the next regular election, at which time he or she could choose to run for office and, if elected, the person would serve the remainder of the term, according to borough code.
Appointing a borough manager is not an uncommon situation, according to Brandt-Erichsen in an interview with KDM. Based on his experience as borough attorney for Ketchikan, a fourth to a third of managers were appointed to the position.
“I know across the state not just managers but public works directors, engineers, planning directors — there are a number of positions having a hard time getting candidates,” Brandt-Erichsen said. “It makes it a tough situation so if you can get somebody who’s from the community [and] will stay there, often that’s a bonus.”
Brandt-Erichsen said appointments to borough manager positions have been happening for decades, and appointments vary by the needs of the boroughs.
“When someone is appointed to the position, they’ve been selected because they have specialized knowledge, they’re familiar with the organization,” Brandt-Erichsen said. “If it’s someone that’s selected without advertising it’s usually someone who has some connection or history with the entity that makes them uniquely qualified or specially qualified.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.