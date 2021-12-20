Kodiak resident Jacob T. Lee-Anderson, 25, was charged with felony possession of controlled substances. The charge, filed against Lee-Anderson on Wednesday, is related to an incident that occurred Aug. 18, 2021, when Lee-Anderson was apprehended at Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center for possession of about 0.27 grams of methamphetamines, according to documents filed by the complaint filed by District Court for the State of Alaska Third Judicial District at Kodiak.
After being found unconscious in his parked vehicle on Aug. 18, Lee-Anderson was brought to PKMIC due to a potential overdose, the court documents state. Once he was admitted, a security guard found the drugs on his person and contacted the Kodiak Police Department, according to the documents.
In a non-custodial interview that occurred outside the hospital, Lee-Anderson said that he had taken the drugs off of someone he was acquainted with, according to court documents.
Police submitted meth to the State Crime Lab for testing. On Nov. 1, the crime lab identified the type and quantity of drugs. The average price of a half-gram of methamphetamine is $200, but prices fluctuate based on supply and demand, according to the Kodiak Police Department.
Lee-Anderson was convicted in January 2021 for non-felony possession of a controlled substance. He is facing a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment.
