Kodiak residents have a new way to support local businesses this holiday season with the debut of an eGift Card program that is part of the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce’s Loyal to Local marketing effort.
Residents will be able to use the paper-less gift cards throughout the year, but Jena Lowmaster, the chamber’s executive director, said she wanted to get it started now in time for holiday shopping.
“We’re activating it now before the holidays because it will be a great option for holiday gift giving,” Lowmaster said.
For those wanting to purchase an eGift Card, they can do so by going to the chamber’s website — kodiakchamber.org — and clicking on the “Loyal to Local eGift Card” tab at the top of the page.
Gift cards may be purchased in amounts ranging from $5 to $250 with no limit on the number of cards someone can purchase. Recipients of the gift cards may use them at any participating Kodiak business.
The chamber website has a link to the eGift Card program on its Loyal to Local tab showing the participating businesses. Lowmaster said she hopes to be adding participating businesses on a regular basis, so if your favorite gift-giving destination isn’t on the list yet keep checking back.
In addition, Lowmaster said she plans to get window clings and table tents for participating businesses to display in their stores and shops for easy identification.
So how can local businesses become part of the eGift Card program?
Any business that accepts Mastercard may participate in the program, and the program is free to chamber members. There is a one-time $25 fee for businesses that are not part of the chamber.
Businesses sign up through the link on the chamber’s website. Once that step is complete, the participating business will be emailed an activation card that allows the company to start accepting the gift cards, Lowmaster said.
Those receiving an eGift Card will get a notification on their cell phone.
“It looks exactly like a credit card on their cell phone,” Lowmaster said. It also can be printed as a piece of paper with a credit card look. It will have a 16-digit number with an expiration date and a CV number.
Those purchasing an eGift Card will be charged a small processing fee by the chamber’s vendor. The person receiving the gift card will not be charged any fees for using it.
