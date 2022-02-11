The Kodiak Island Borough is looking for construction companies to rebuild the roof on Main Elementary School. The borough made a bid posting Wednesday, inviting construction companies to submit building plans and cost estimates. Bids will be accepted until 2 p.m. March 1, and there will be an optional pre-bid meeting for interested bidders on Feb. 16.
There hadn’t been any bids as of Thursday, but that’s to be expected — typically bids come in toward the end of the application period, Matt Gandel, project manager and inspector, said.
The borough estimated it would cost $1.22 million to replace the roof of Main Elementary on its most recent list of Capital Improvement Projects. Already, the borough signed a contract with Jensen Yorba Wall for $64,560 to design the roof. In theory, this would mean that construction will cost $1.16 million, but it’s not that simple. The cost estimate was generated through the Alaska Department of Educations’ cost model, which is not a perfect system, according to Gandel.
“The numbers have been right and wrong in the past, so the actual bid is anyone’s guess,” Gandel said.
All bids must meet federal and state requirements concerning conditions of employment, including minimum wage rates, according to the borough’s project specifications document. The borough requires all bidders to submit money equal to, or greater than, 5% of the total bid amount, the documents state. This money can be provided through bid bonds, certified checks, cashier checks or money, according to those documents.
The borough is planning to give a company a greenlight to proceed with construction on March 7, according to the project specifications. The specifications stipulate that construction must be mostly-finished by Oct. 14 and completed by Oct. 31.
Bids can be submitted to the Kodiak Island Borough’s website, www.kodiakak.us.
“People are welcome to take a look at [the project],” Gandel said. “We’re hoping we get some good, competitive bids.”
The roof replacement is long overdue. Main Elementary’s roof was constructed out of cedar shingles in 1992. It has been damaged for years and has had several leaks in the past. This damage was exacerbated when, years ago, a contracted company used water blasting to clean moss off the roof of the school, the agenda packet stated.
The borough’s Engineering and Facilities Department contracted a local roofing company to assess the damage to the roof in October 2021. The roofing company recommended that the school district refrain from trying to repair the roof, because it was not leaking at that time, according to the agenda packet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.