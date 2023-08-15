Elections

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Two people vote in the 2022 municipal elections at Bayside Fire Station. 

Today’s the deadline for incumbent and prospective Kodiak City Council and Kodiak Island Borough Assembly members to get their nominating papers in. Those wishing to serve on either local government body have until 4:30 p.m. to file for inclusion on the Oct. 3 municipal election ballot.

Both the City Council and the Borough Assembly will hold mayoral elections in October, but as of late Monday afternoon only the city’s will be competitive. Incumbent Pat Branson is running for her sixth two-year term as the City of Kodiak’s top elected official. Branson faces off against challenger J. Allen “Al” Seale.  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.