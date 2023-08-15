Today’s the deadline for incumbent and prospective Kodiak City Council and Kodiak Island Borough Assembly members to get their nominating papers in. Those wishing to serve on either local government body have until 4:30 p.m. to file for inclusion on the Oct. 3 municipal election ballot.
Both the City Council and the Borough Assembly will hold mayoral elections in October, but as of late Monday afternoon only the city’s will be competitive. Incumbent Pat Branson is running for her sixth two-year term as the City of Kodiak’s top elected official. Branson faces off against challenger J. Allen “Al” Seale.
There are two Kodiak City Council seats up for election in the fall. Incumbent Bob Stanford has filed for one of the at-large three-year terms on the council. New candidate Annika Woods has filed for a seat on the council, and incumbent councilmember Randall Bishop has yet to file.
On the Kodiak Island Borough side, incumbent Scott Arndt is the only mayoral candidate so far. There are three open Borough Assembly seats on the ballot this fall, with only two candidates announced. Incumbent Ryan Sharratt and new candidate Bo R. Sedillo Whiteside will run for three-year terms. Incumbents Joseph Delgado and Geoffrey Smith have yet to file for reelection.
For Kodiak Island Borough School Board, two seats are up for grabs in October. Incumbent Duncan Fields will run for re-election. New candidates Beate Daly and Kerry Irons will also be on the ballot. Incumbent Katie Oliver has yet to file for reelection.
Borough service area boards are going begging for members this fall. No one has entered their name for open seats on the Bay View Road Service Area Board, (one open seat) the Monashka Bay Road Service Area Board (one open seat) or the Womens Bay Service Area Board (Three open seats).
Scott Arndt and Mike Sirofchuck have filed for two of the three open seats on the Service Area One Board, and Richard Carstens is the only candidate for two open seats on the Fire Protection Area One Board.
Early voting starts this Friday and runs through Oct. 2 at the Borough Assembly Chambers, 710 Mill Bay Road, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
City voters can get an absentee ballot by mail: 710 Mill Bay Road, Room 219, electronically: city.kodiak.ak.us, or by calling the City Clerk’s office: 907-486-8636.
Borough absentee ballots can be obtained by writing to the Borough Clerk’s office: 710 Mill Bay Road, Room 234, or by calling 907-486-9310.
