NOAA research vessel the Okeanos Explorer is passing through Kodiak water’s during its exploration of Alaska’s deep oceans.
The 224-foot research vessel and its 49 crew members have been at Coast Guard Base Kodiak since last Tuesday as part of its deep-water mapping expedition of the Aleutians Islands and the Gulf of Alaska.
This expedition, called Seascape Alaska, is a part of a larger program called the GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project that is being funded, in part, by the Nippon Foundation. Seascape Alaska also receives federal funding. The project aims to map the entire seafloor by 2030. This year’s expedition in Alaska began in May and will continue until October.
The project focuses on general exploration rather than research. “Everytime [we go on an expedition] we see something new,” Operation Chief Kasey Cantwell told KDM. “There’s so much more to learn in the deep sea, and so much more that we have yet to scratch the surface on... . We’re so far behind in the deep sea as far as knowledge gathering. This foundation of finding out what’s here is the first step.”
The ship uses sonar to map the seafloor at a high resolution. A large focus of the expedition is filling in knowledge gaps and mapping previously uncharted areas.
“We generally are going out and collecting the data and providing it to the science community and the folks that are going to analyze [the data],” Expedition Coordinator Thomas Morrow told KDM. “We don’t conduct a lot of that kind of in-depth analysis. We’re primarily a facilitator, collecting the observations and then passing it off.”
Past expeditions of the Okeanos Explorer have been able to collect data relating to the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument in the waters of Hawaii, which led to the expansion of the area. It’s possible similar things could happen in Alaska as a result of the expedition, according to the crew, but they aren’t focused on the results.
“We really try hard as scientists to not go in with a particular outcome in mind,” Cantwell said.
The expedition was created through feedback from NOAA scientists and managers, management agencies in the region, the ocean science community and local tribal communities.
“The findings that we have are going to help other groups create expeditions that are going to be a little bit more powerful,” Expedition Coordinator Shannon Hoy told KDM.
The sonar technology does have an impact on marine life, according to the crew. But none of it is dangerous or harmful, aside from changing animal behavior with the noise of the systems. The crew actively monitors waters for marine mammals and takes action to minimize impact when encountered.
Using specialized technology called a Very Small Aperture Terminal, the team is able to show its research in real time to anybody interested. All of the expeditions are streamed, and the data collection is displayed in real time on its website.
The crew will begin launching its remote operated vehicle system during the next part of the Alaskan expedition, which begins on Wednesday. The system will be able to take an in-depth investigation of features as far as 4 miles down on the ocean floor, such as sponge, coral, and hydrothermal marine habitats using scientific equipment.
