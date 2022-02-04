Former Kodiak resident Carole Rose Lampl, 27, and her mother Tonya Lynn Steichen, 48, were indicted this week on allegations of Medicaid fraud, the Alaska Department of Law announced on Thursday
Lampl worked as Steichen’s personal care attendant, according to the Department of Law. The two of them were able to be reimbursed through the state Medicaid program for all of the healthcare services that Lampl provided to her mother. The Department of Law claims that Lampl and Steichen submitted $12,945.15 worth of fraudulent claims for face-to-face services that allegedly occurred while the two of them were in separate physical locations.
Lampl and Steichen made claims while Steichen was travelling to separate parts of Alaska, one or both of them were at work, and after Lampl moved to Las Vegas in late 2018 while Steichen stayed in Anchorage, the Department of Law alleges.
Lampl graduated from Kodiak High School in 2012, according to her LinkedIn page. While in high school, Lampl was a varsity athlete who played softball, volleyball and basketball, the KDM reported.
The grand jury charged the pair with Scheme to Defraud, two counts of Medical Assistance Fraud, Theft in the Second Degree and Falsifying Business Records. All five counts are Class B or Class C felonies, according to documents filed by the District Court for the State of Alaska Third Judicial District at Kodiak on Saturday.
A Class B Felony is punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and a $100,000 fine.
Lampl is being represented by an attorney from the Alaska Office of Public Advocacy, according to court documents. The Office of Public Advocacy could not be reached for comment.
