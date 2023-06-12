Kodiak marks Pride Week with Rainbow Runs

KDM file photo

Community members paint rocks for Kodiak Pride 2021. 

 DOUGLAS LONG/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Kodiak Pride, an informal group that supports the LGBTQ+ community in Kodiak, has organized eight events throughout the month of June.

The events range from a yoga class and trivia night to shows and performances. The group’s main event is the Kodiak Rainbow Run, scheduled for June 24. It is sponsored by the Kodiak Arts Council and the Sun’aq tribe.

