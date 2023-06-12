Kodiak Pride, an informal group that supports the LGBTQ+ community in Kodiak, has organized eight events throughout the month of June.
The events range from a yoga class and trivia night to shows and performances. The group’s main event is the Kodiak Rainbow Run, scheduled for June 24. It is sponsored by the Kodiak Arts Council and the Sun’aq tribe.
“At the core, every person wants to be loved unconditionally for who they are...,” Kodiak Pride organizer Monica Claridge told KDM. “To be able to live authentically and show others that it’s OK to do so as well, I think is really important.”
In addition to what’s taking place in June, Kodiak Pride and its 10 to 15 active members help put together events almost every month. The community began on Facebook a little more than two years ago.
“It’s really important to have positive role models of people who are happy and successful and living authentic lives for others, who are maybe struggling with their sexuality or figuring things out, to see and to know that everything’s going to be OK and to have those opportunities to be a part of events,” Claridge said.
The group’s goal is to provide acceptance, visibility, inclusivity and foster community for the LGBTQ+ community on Kodiak.
“You never know who in your life may be questioning themselves, and to know that they have your love and support could make a huge difference in their life,” Claridge said.
Despite occasional social media dust-ups, Claridge said she thinks Kodiak Pride has been well received.
“A lot of people have mentioned to me the importance of [the events], how impactful they’ve been for either themselves or members of their family,” Claridge said. “[They know] that there’s a community of people here to support them. We’re definitely making progress.”
June was recognized as Pride Month by both the city of Kodiak and Kodiak Island Borough.
“There’s been a lot of legislation that’s been passed recently that’s been anti-LGBTQ+ across the country, and to have that support from local governments is important and helpful,” Claridge said.
Welcome to the discussion.
