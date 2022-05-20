A crew of airmen from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak medevaced a 68-year-old crewmember from a fishing vessel near Cordova on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Coast Guard.
The man was sent to Cordova for medical care after he was lifted off the boat, the release said.
The Coast Guard was first alerted about the injured man when his wife called the Sector Anchorage Command Center at 9:38 p.m. on Monday, the release stated. The woman claimed her husband stopped texting her after saying he was “in trouble” because there was a lack of oxygen on board, according to the release.
When service members arrived at the vessel at around midnight, the crew member had trouble breathing and did not have access to oxygen, according to the press release.
Before flying to the vessel, Coast Guard personnel attempted to establish communication lines with the vessel, but were unable to do that, according to the release.
When the service members arrived at the vessel, the wind was blowing at 10 to 12 knots, the air temperature was 43 degrees and the water temperature was 47 degrees, the release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.