Why not? After a week of splendid sun, it rained during Kodiak softball’s final home game of the 2022 season.
The rain nearly washed away the Bears’ perfect run through Northern Lights Conference play.
But, just when it appeared that Kodiak’s 29-game regular-season conference winning streak would end, the offense surged. The Bears scored 13 runs in a never-ending fifth inning to rally for a 19-8 NLC victory over Soldotna Saturday at Baranof Field.
Kodiak sent 17 batters to the dish in the fifth, with six players tallying hits and five players driving in at least one run.
Ashlyn Bolen legged out a two-run inside-the-park home run while Kate Holland and Danica Howell tripled.
The Bears flipped an 8-6 deficit into a five-inning mercy rule victory.
“Weather like this is the all-mighty equalizer,” Kodiak coach Tom Bolen said. “I knew we would have our inning.”
The comeback victory capped a weekend where Kodiak picked up four conference wins — two against Kenai and two against Soldotna — to finish as the regular-season conference champion with a 10-0 record.
Kodiak also upped its regular-season conference winning streak to 30 games, dating back to Bolen’s first season as head coach in 2018.
“I just buy the groceries and let the girls cook the meals,” Bolen said. “That is a testament to their dedication and the girls who came before them.”
Kodiak hasn’t turned its regular-season success into a conference tournament title. The Bears have lost to the Homer Mariners in the last four title games.
Bolen hopes to score Kodiak’s first conference title in 2014 when the tournament begins Friday at Soldotna High School.
“You learn how to compete. You learn how to win, and then you learn how to accept winning and keep winning,” Bolen said. “Next is how to be a championship team. Hopefully, we are knocking on the doorstep of that.”
Soldotna — the home team on the scoreboard — held leads of 5-3 and 8-4 before Kodiak caught fire.
While the offense clawed Kodiak back in the game, pitcher Shanoah Spear held Soldotna scoreless for the final two innings. She ended with four strikeouts, including the game’s final two batters.
Ashlyn Bolen had a tremendous Saturday doubleheader, with half of her four hits being round-trippers.
The junior centerfielder hit her first over-the-fence home run in Kodiak’s 15-1 victory over Kenai that opened Saturday’s doubleheader.
The blast two right field bounced off the top of the fence.
“She needed a little bit of Lady Luck on that one,” Tom Bolen said.
Saturday’s finale was the final home game for seniors Carlie Lee, Kariona Harford, Jadin Christiansen, Trinity Smith and Anastasia Solomon.
“We got some special seniors,” Bolen said.
FRIDAY
KODIAK 12, KENAI 4
Despite being held to one hit, the pesky Kardinals took a 4-2 lead into the bottom of the fifth thanks to the brilliance of Libby Brinner. The right-hander fanned 11 — seven looking. She struck out the side in the second and fourth.
Kodiak’s bats got to Kenai’s star pitcher in the bottom of the fifth. The Bears scored six runs, then ended the game in the sixth via the mercy rule.
Solomon’s two-run single tied the game at 4. She then scored the go-ahead run on a Spear bloop single to left field. The inning wasn’t over. Kate Holland drove in a run on a double — the Bears’ only extra-base hit — and Bolen plated two on a single.
An inning later, Narog’s two-run single and Spear’s two-run triple ended the game.
Solomon led Kodiak’s 14-hit attack with three singles and three RBIs. Lee, Bolen and Spear had two singles.
Danica Howell and Spear combined to one-hit Kenai. Danica Howell went 4 1/3 innings, striking out six and walking seven, while Spear fanned five and walked none in 1 2/3 innings.
KODIAK 15, SOLDOTNA 2
In the fourth inning, the Bears scored 15 unanswered runs to end the game via the mercy rule. With 10 hits, Kodiak’s lineup was filled with offensive stars. Bolen had two singles and an RBI, Solomon blasted two singles and drove in one and Holland lined two singles. Narog drove in two on a single and Lee pushed in a run on a single.
Spear had plenty of run support to pound the zone. The righty struck out four and dished up only two hits — a double in the first and a single in the fourth. Both of Soldotna’s runs in the first scored on errors.
SATURDAY
KODIAK 15, KENAI 1
Sparked by an 11-run first frame, Kodiak’s second game against Kenai was nothing like the first game. The Bears added four more runs over the next three to end the game in the fourth via the mercy rule.
Bolen provided the big blast for Kodiak. The junior righty poked an opposite-field home run that bounced off the top of the fence in the third inning. It was Bolen’s second hit of the game.
Spear was unstoppable with the bat, needing only a home run to complete the cycle. She laced two triples, a double, a single, scored three runs and drove in a run.
Luanna Farmer drove in three, while Holland went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs.
Howell went the distance inside the circle, scattering four hits while striking out seven and walking two.
