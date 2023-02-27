Borough Mayor Aimee Williams was appointed as the next borough manager by a unanimous vote at Monday night’s Borough Assembly’s special meeting.
The meeting was a continuation from last Thursday’s meeting, which was necessary because the appointment of the mayor to a staff position requires six yes votes. Assembly members Scott Arndt and Jared Griffin were not in attendance last Thursday.
Assembly member James Turner made the motion Monday night to appoint Williams and direct Assembly members Scott Smiley and Arndt to negotiate Williams’ contract. There was no discussion, and the meeting adjourned immediately after the vote.
“I’m thrilled that we appointed Miss Williams to the job,” Smiley told KDM immediately after the meeting. “I think she’ll do a terrific job at it. I think that we’ve been looking for someone with the kind of skills that Ms. Williams has, especially in her ability to deal with personnel. I think the other thing I’m really impressed with is the potential for longevity in the job, which I think is really important for the borough right now.”
Added Assembly member Larry LeDoux, in a separate interview: “Leaders lead, and we have somebody that has proven leadership skill and organizational skills. That’s what we need; we need someone that knows our community, knows the challenges we face, and knows where we can go.”
It was clear from Assembly members present for last Thursday’s special meeting that the appointment of someone to the position was the direction the Assembly was heading.
During the 251 days since then-Borough Manager Roxanne Murphy was fired, the Assembly had advertised for candidates, interviewed several and made at least one offer, which was ultimately declined by the candidate.
“I think that we’ve had lots of conversations about this,” Turner said at Thursday’s meeting. “An enormous amount of time and energy has been spent between reviewing applications, between interviews, and we’ve not found anybody who has fit the look or niche that we’re looking for in a manager.
“It just doesn’t seem like there are very many applicants out there,” Turner continued Thursday night. “I’m going to suggest that the Assembly consider appointing somebody at this point.”
Williams has been executive director of Discover Kodiak since July 2017. That organization serves as the convention and visitors bureau for Kodiak. She was elected to the Borough Assembly in 2020 and ran unopposed for borough mayor in 2022.
In addition to running Discover Kodiak and serving on the Borough Assembly, the Coast Guard veteran was also involved in the distribution of CARES Act funding during the height of the COVID pandemic, and she led the search last year for 7-year-old Sawyer Cipolla, who went missing from his Monashka Bay home in May.
She has a bachelor’s degree from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and a master’s degree in human resources development from the University of Texas at Tyler.
“I’m excited for the opportunity,” Williams told KDM after Monday’s meeting. “And it’s very humbling to watch your fellow Assembly members put that much faith in you. I hope I can make them proud.”
Williams’ official start date will be determined as part of the contract negotiation process.
