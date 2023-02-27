Aimee Williams

Aimee Williams

Borough Mayor Aimee Williams was appointed as the next borough manager by a unanimous vote at Monday night’s Borough Assembly’s special meeting.

The meeting was a continuation from last Thursday’s meeting, which was necessary because the appointment of the mayor to a staff position requires six yes votes. Assembly members Scott Arndt and Jared Griffin were not in attendance last Thursday.

