August was a little warmer and a lot wetter than normal in Kodiak, according to the National Weather Service. The month’s 9.05 inches of rain was almost double the month’s average of 4.7 inches, making it the fourth-wettest August on record here since 1913.
Besides Aug. 16’s record of 1.92 inches of rain, Kodiak also had three other days with more than an inch of rain.
But the month didn’t start out so wet.
Through Aug. 16, Kodiak saw just 3.59 inches of rain, raising the total amount of rain at that time since June 1 to 10.93 inches, which was still 1.10 inches below normal.
Then the state’s weather patterns started to change.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Kenna Mitchell said the rain originated from a persistent parade of low-pressure systems rolling up the Alaska Peninsula.
“We’ve had multiple low-pressure systems roll through that build in the Southwest Gulf of Alaska,” Mitchell said. And Kodiak wasn’t the only place in Alaska getting wet. Anchorage had its third-rainiest August on record.
The wettest August on record for Kodiak occurred in 1977, when the island recorded 11.13 inches of rain. August 2013 and August 1964 tie for second and third place, with 9.3 inches of rain.
Aug. 3 was the hottest day of the month this year, when the mercury reached 73 degrees. The coldest day of the month was Aug. 27, when the low reached 46 degrees. The average temperature in Kodiak was 57.4 degrees, which overall was just about normal.
The highest wind gust of the month was 47 knots out of the north-northwest, recorded Aug. 2.
