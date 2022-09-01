Fair Weather
DOUGLAS LONG/Kodiak Daily Mirror

August was a little warmer and a lot wetter than normal in Kodiak, according to the National Weather Service. The month’s 9.05 inches of rain was almost double the month’s average of 4.7 inches, making it the fourth-wettest August on record here since 1913.

Besides Aug. 16’s record of 1.92 inches of rain, Kodiak also had three other days with more than an inch of rain.

