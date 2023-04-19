Kodiak’s huge increase in drug seizures last year by the Alaska State Troopers’ Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit had nothing to do with more law enforcement resources or new training techniques.
In fact, those variables were basically unchanged.
Instead, the dramatic increase in drug seizures had everything to do with the increased amount of fentanyl and other drugs coming to Kodiak, Sgt. Garrett Frost, head of the Alaska State Troopers’ Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit, said in an interview with KDM.
“There’s a lot more drugs in Kodiak than what we’re seizing,” Frost said, and he expects last year’s flood of drugs into Kodiak to continue this year.
“There’s a large local populace of individuals who are involved with the use, the sale, and trafficking of [controlled substances who] have been here, grew up here, and have met people outside the state and continue to traffic drugs here,” Frost said. “Unfortunately, it’s probably never going to stop.
“There’s just a large sum of money that stands to be made. I think that’s why Kodiak has a significant amount of drugs that come in, and that’s why the [amount of drug] seizures looks larger for Kodiak.”
The Drug Enforcement Administration has declared fentanyl the deadliest drug in America.
“Kodiak, since I took over in 2017, has seen a consistent issue with heroin and meth trafficking, and since fentanyl has exploded through the United States and Alaska, fentanyl has exploded in Kodiak as well,” Frost said.
Kodiak saw a four-digit percent increase in the amount of fentanyl seized between 2021 and 2022, according to data released by the Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit. Specifically, the amount of fentanyl seized by state troopers in Kodiak totaled 3,152.15 grams, or almost 7 pounds of the highly addictive substance, up from only 39 grams in 2021.
Kodiak Island Borough last year accounted for 15.8% of all the fentanyl seized in the state of Alaska and 11.7% of all the seized methamphetamines. Yet this borough has less than 2% of Alaska’s population.
Meanwhile, the amount of methamphetamines seized in Kodiak last year was up about 700 percent, with the total amount of meth seized rising to 12,864.91 grams in 2022, up from 1,661.30 grams in 2021.
But other parts of the state showed significant increases as well.
“I wouldn’t say that Kodiak’s any different than anywhere else in the state,” Frost said. “There’s a large user base and the price of the drug is higher.”
Much of the drugs seized last year in Kodiak came from a relatively small number of repeat offenders. There are variables and unknowns about the people pushing fentanyl in Kodiak, but here’s what law enforcement officers do know: Most of them are in the city of Kodiak, and the majority of them are between the ages of 20 to 35.
Anyone with information about illegal drugs can report drug activity to law enforcement. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Alaska State Troopers using AKTips. Alternatively, tips can be submitted securely online at akhidta.org.
