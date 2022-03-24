Vendors walked in and out of the Kodiak Harbor Convention Center throughout the day on Wednesday as they set up their booths for the 43rd annual ComFish trade show. Some of the people working at the booths for ComFish have been coming to the trade show since it started, and some of them are here for the first time. Regardless of vendors’ familiarity with ComFish, there was a consensus that they were glad to be standing in the convention center for the first time since 2019.
“It’s good to be back in person, to interact with our customers face to face and show our product in its true form,” said Jeff Albrecht with Kodiak Diesel Services Inc.
Kodiak Diesel Services has run booths at ComFish for around 40 years, according to Albrecht.
Kodiak Marine Supply’s Mary Kashevarof is also no stranger to ComFish, but she’s only been to the convention 10 times, she said. Unlike Kodiak Diesel Services, Kodiak Marine Supply sells items at the trade show. In the past, Kodiak Marine Supply has made around $10,000 at ComFish, according to Kashevarof. This year, Kodiak Marine Supply is hoping to attract customers through sales: it will be selling paint, elmore lights, rigid lights, life jackets and hoodies at 15% off, she said.
“It’s definitely [time] to get business back again,” Kashevarof said.
Not everyone with a booth is there to sell things.
The Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute will also have a booth. ASMI is there primarily to share information with stakeholders in the Alaska seafood industry and is hoping that people will stop by its booth to talk about ASMI’s efforts, according to Communications Director Ashley Heimbigner.
“We’ve done virtual [outreach], but nothing compares to in person,” she said.
This will be Heimbigner’s first year at ComFish, she said. She was supposed to go in 2020, but the convention was canceled due to COVID pandemic, and then the 2021 convention was held online, she said.
In addition to running a booth, Heimbigner will be presenting at a forum with ASMI’s Director of Global Food Aid Bruce Schactler on Friday.
The ComFish forums will begin on Thursday. The Trade Show will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be at least one presentation every hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be an Exhibitor Reception from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. All events will take place in the Kodiak Harbor Convention Center.
