Even though Christmas is a week away, people are already celebrating. There are many upcoming events this weekend to get into the holiday spirit:
• Kids will get the chance to speak with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 10-11 a.m. at the Kodiak Middle School Gym, right before the Kodiak Elks Lodge’s Annual Free Throw Competition. The competition will begin at noon and go until 4 p.m.
• The Kodiak Harbor Lights Festival will take place Saturday, Dec. 18, from 5-9 p.m. at St. Paul and St. Herman Harbors. Starting at 6 p.m., a parade of decorated boats will sail from Mission Beach, through the Near Island Channel and to the area off Pier II and Matson Dock. If weather prohibits that, then the decorated boats can be seen in their stalls at the harbor. People can vote for the “Best Decorated Boat” online. A link to this poll can be found on the Kodiak Maritime Museum’s Facebook page. Because of COVID-19 concerns, there will not be a reception before the parade.
• At 7 p.m. Saturday, the Elks Lodge’s holiday party will begin. There will be an ugly sweater contest at the party and contestants can compete for one of three titles: the ugliest, most creative and most festive sweater. First place winners will be given one game of bowling for four. After the contest, there will be live music from 8-11 p.m. In order to be admitted, bring either $5 or four nonperishable items to donate to the Food Bank.
• The Lion’s Club will have a Christmas stocking drive-by give away at 1 p.m. Saturday at the spit downtown. This is a chance for people to get Christmas stockings and bags from Santa Claus himself.
• Skate with Santa will be happening on Sunday at the Baranof Park Ice Rink from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Admission is $2 for students and seniors, $5 for adults and rental skates cost $3.
— Kodiak Daily Mirror
