Madilyn, Mitchell, Jessica and Jeremy Trosvig entered the world on April 27. On Sunday, the four got their first glimpses of the Emerald Isle.
However, it’s difficult to tell how much they saw since their small eyes were squinting from the sun as mom and dad — Stephanie and Harlan — and an aunt carried them off the Alaska Airlines’ jet and into the Kodiak Benny Benson State Airport.
There was little fanfare when the family walked into the terminal just before 5 p.m., but that was planned. The Trosvigs were hoping for a low-key arrival, and they got one. Stephanie’s father, Randy Blondin, recorded the family’s entrance into the airport on his cell phone while a church friend eagerly waited to see the four babies. It was also Blondin’s first time seeing his grandkids.
“I’m very anxious to see them,” Blondin said minutes before the arrival. “I haven’t been able to hold them. All I have seen them is on Zoom. I’m pretty excited about it.”
Stephanie gave birth to the quads in Anchorage as the hospital here in Kodiak wasn’t equipped to handle a pregnancy of this proportion. The couple, who were high school sweethearts and married in 2020, left the island in February and remained in Anchorage until Sunday.
“There are a lot of emotions,” Stephanie said. “We flew out of here almost four months ago in preparation of having the quads. Now we are flying back with them, and finally getting back home is pretty amazing.”
Before they left in February, Stephanie and Harlan bought a house and transformed it into a daycare for four. They also traded in their rig for a family-friendly vehicle.
“They had everything ready when they left,” Blondin said.
Because of the complications of carrying four babies, Stephanie had a C-section at the 32-week mark of her pregnancy. The babies weighed 3.7, 3.8, 3.9 and 4.4 pounds at birth and went directly to the NICU. They are all now between 6.5 and 8 pounds.
Mitchell spent 38 days in the NICU, Madelyn 40 days, Jeremy 41 days and Jessica 56 days. Jessica was released last week.
“We were surprised that three didn’t seem that hard, but four is really hard,” Stephanie said.
Sleep has been hard to come by for the parents, but a feeding schedule has let them catch moments of shut-eye.
“They definitely all have different personalities. They take turns being happy, fussy and awake,” Stephanie said.
Harlan carried Jeremy and Jessica off the plane, while Stephanie held Madelyn and aunt Sarah — Stephanie’s sister — had Mitchell.
“It is easier than what I anticipated. I don’t know where that sits on a scale,” Harlan said. “I don’t know if I expected it to be really hard or if it is just easier than the average.”
The babies are the second quadruplets to be born in Alaska since the state started tracking births. The Davenport quads from Wasilla were born in 1994. Because of the historical significance of the Kodiak Quads, Stephanie’s Instagram page — named kodiakquadruplets — has swelled to 102,000 followers. She regularly updates the account with photos of the babies.
“It is amazing how many people want to see the babies,” Blondin said. “There are grown men older than me excited to see the babies, which is kind of rare.”
The rarity of spontaneous quadruplets plays into that. According to an article on insider.com that cited OB-GYN doctor Kecia Gaither, the odds are 1 in 700,000 to 1 in 1 million.
Now the fun begins for the Trosvigs.
“Getting home was a big accomplishment,” Stephanie said. “We can now start figuring out how our lives fit in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.