A total of 145 children in seven remote villages of Kodiak got their visits from Santa a little early this year, and Santa got a lot of help from the Coast Guard to make his visits happen.
In all, six Santas, 16 elves, 14 pilots and 2,000 pounds of Christmas presents traveled to Akhiok, Old Harbor, Karluk, Larsen Bay, Port Lions, Cape Chiniak and Ouzinkie to make these visits happen.
The visits were made between Nov. 28 and Dec. 7, according to a statement from the Coast Guard.
“Not only do the village children, teachers, and parents lose sleep thinking about Santa’s visit, but members of the Spouses Association of Kodiak basically eat, breathe, and live all things [Santa to the Villages] for months prior to the actual event,” said the Coast Guard.
Santa to the Villages volunteers work year-round to facilitate the historic outreach program, which started in 1974. They coordinate with rural school staff members, the community of Kodiak, the Coast Guard Air Station and Base Kodiak personnel and other local supporters to raise funds, collect donations and help Santa deliver toys, stockings, hygiene products, hand-knitted items, fruit and books.
“We start prepping around Thanksgiving for the following year,” said Katie Hamilton, a co-chair member for the Spouses Association of Kodiak. “We shop Black Friday deals for board games, dolls, Legos, puzzles, and then we heavily shop during the day after Christmas. This helps us build our stock in wrapping paper, gift bags, and odds and ends for stocking stuffers.”
Around Halloween, Hamilton and her two Santa to the Villages chair members start asking people to donate candy so they can include sweet treats in the kids’ stockings.
Not only are the gifts individually selected for each child by age and gender, but Spouses Association of Kodiak members utilize a detailed spreadsheet to keep track of items each child received in previous years so the kids receive something new that they want or need.
Who knew that being Santa was so difficult? And satisfying?
“My favorite part of this event is seeing how happy the kids are when they see the Coast Guard approaching with the special guest and the joy it brings to the families,” said Phyllis Clough. She has been working for the Kodiak Island Borough School District for 42 years, and has witnessed both the anticipation and excitement of helping to coordinate Santa’s arrival to her hometown of Old Harbor.
This event began when a Coast Guard pilot noticed children in Kodiak’s remote villages had limited opportunities to interact with Santa and receive gifts. Coast Guard spouse Jane Clark began coordinating Santa to the Villages when she and her husband, Capt. Charles Clark, were stationed in Kodiak.
At the height of the event, Santa to the Villages helped fulfill the wishes of nearly 400 children.
Spouses Association of Kodiak names a new project coordinator each year, and funding for the gifts comes largely from the Stiles-Clark auction, which is held every fall in Kodiak. The auction is named after Jane Clark and Lt. Cmdr. Jim Stiles, the pilot who recognized the need in the villages. Stiles died in a helicopter crash near Cape Cod, Mass., in 1979.
Spouses Association of Kodiak currently has 47 members and 16 openings available.
“Hearing about [Santa to the Villages] and how it reaches out to the children in the outer villages of Kodiak made me want to be a part of such a great program,” said Lydia Sandberg, a co-chair member of the Santa to the Villages program. “The anticipation of seeing the kids meet Santa and receive their gifts is incredible. It’s truly an honor to see all our hard work continue into one big Christmas party times seven.”
