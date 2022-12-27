A total of 145 children in seven remote villages of Kodiak got their visits from Santa a little early this year, and Santa got a lot of help from the Coast Guard to make his visits happen.

 In all, six Santas, 16 elves, 14 pilots and 2,000 pounds of Christmas presents traveled to Akhiok, Old Harbor, Karluk, Larsen Bay, Port Lions, Cape Chiniak and Ouzinkie to make these visits happen.

