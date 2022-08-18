The candidates who are running for one of two open seats on the Kodiak City Council and one of three open seats on the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly in the Oct. 4 regular election have been finalized.
Political newcomer Bruce Schactler will be joining incumbents Charlie Davidson and John Whiddon in the race for seats on the City Council.
Schactler, a fisherman who has lived in Kodiak since 1972 but has never run for elected office, said the number of things going on in Kodiak right now led him to make the decision to run for office.
“I want to have an effect on those things, and about the only way I can do that is to get involved at that level,” Schactler said.
Meanwhile, Whiddon said in an email response to KDM: “Serving on the council is a challenge that I have enjoyed and am eager to continue.” He has served on the City Council for 13 years.
Davidson, who has served on the council for a total of 24 years during two different stints, could not be reached for comment.
Whiddon said his priority on the council will continue to be to work with other council members, the mayor, manager and staff to produce a balanced budget “during challenging financial times.”
He also pointed to the way the new fire hall is going to be funded and the public/private partnership that will fund improvements to Baranof Park as accomplishments by the current council.
If elected, Schactler said the “grand plan” to redevelop the waterfront and harbors would be his main priority.
“There’s just not enough work being done on economic development,” he said. “I want to see if I can encourage more work being done on economic development rather than just community development.”
When asked about the difference between the two, Schactler said: “With community development you’re spending money. With economic development you’re increasing the tax base and making money.”
Whiddon said he also supports waterfront redevelopment plans, and “would welcome ideas and suggestions” that could lead to the development of Gibson Cove.
BOROUGH ASSEMBLY
Jacob Castonguay and Larry LeDoux will be joining incumbents Scott Arndt and Jared Griffin in the race for one of two seats available with three-year terms.
Castonguay was elected to the Womens Bay Service Area Board last year as a write-in candidate, and LeDoux, the recently retired superintendent of schools, was on the Borough Assembly from 2015-17.
LeDoux said that during his first term on the Assembly he learned a lot about effective governance.
“I learned not to make decisions until I heard the public speak,” he said. “I looked at everything that came before me with an open mind.”
He left the Assembly when he became superintendent of schools, the position from which he retired earlier this summer.
Castonguay could not be reached for comment.
When asked what led to his decision to get back into local politics, LeDoux said: “It just seems like the right thing to do. If you’re going to live in the community and be a part of the community you have to be willing to put the time in.”
LeDoux said the borough faces a number of challenges, including economic development, fisheries, tourism, education, health care, taxes and housing.
Incumbent Joseph Delgado will be facing off against Cort Neff for an Assembly seat with a one-year term.
Assembly member Aimee Williams, who serves as executive director of Discover Kodiak, is running unopposed for Assembly mayor. Bill Roberts, who is currently serving as mayor, could not immediately be reached for comment.
When Williams was asked via email why she was running, she said: “My [Kodiak Island Borough] Assembly term will not ever align with the normal mayor cycle, so it was either now or wait three years and see if it was a possibility then.”
Williams said her opportunity to get to know borough employees, understand the staff-Assembly dynamics and how the Assembly works with the school district, and how the budgeting cycle works all helped lead to her decision to run for mayor.
As for her biggest challenge as mayor, Williams said: “Learning to work with a new Assembly composition and a new borough manager and working to keep our schools funded while still keeping it as affordable as possible to live in Kodiak.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.