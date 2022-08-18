The candidates who are running for one of two open seats on the Kodiak City Council and one of three open seats on the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly in the Oct. 4 regular election have been finalized.

Political newcomer Bruce Schactler will be joining incumbents Charlie Davidson and John Whiddon in the race for seats on the City Council.

