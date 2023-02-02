The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly interviewed its third finalist for the borough manager position on Wednesday and, following an executive session, scheduled another interview for one of the as-yet-unnamed finalists next week.
Wednesday’s interview was with Jessica Johnson, executive officer at the U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak. She recently confirmed she will be retiring from the Coast Guard after a 21-year career in engineering and facilities management.
She interviewed for the borough manager position last September, but at the time had not made a decision on whether she was going to stay in the Coast Guard and the Borough Assembly wanted to move forward with plans to select a new borough manager.
Special Projects Support Meagan Christiansen led Wednesday’s interview with Johnson, as she did Tuesday with borough manager finalists Scott Hahn and John Millan.
“At my two most recent jobs — both as the facilities engineer as well as the executive officer at Base Kodiak — I’ve essentially been running a small city,” Johnson said in her interview with the Borough Assembly.
When asked about how she would go about constructing a budget, Johnson said in her current position she goes to department heads to establish their needs and priorities and compare them to the command’s strategic priorities. She then “melds” those into the draft budget before further refining it and “making sure it is as perfect as we can get it before we submit it up.”
Johnson said her position as facilities engineer had the most experience relating to managing current borough responsibilities, including planning and zoning, property assessment and taxation, support for the Kodiak Island Borough School District, and managing borough-owned land and facilities.
She said competing priorities for planning in the Coast Guard could not just impact Base Kodiak, but the greater Kodiak community. “We were trying [not just] to meet the needs of the Coast Guard through our planning efforts, but also make sure we’re resource neutral for the community so we’re not negatively impacting the community.”
Christiansen said that starting pay for a borough manager position in Alaska averages between $140,000 and $150,000 a year. Johnson said she would have to negotiate with the Borough Assembly over things such as time off, bonuses or salary increases before she accepted an offer.
“I would definitely want to be compensated to the degree that I felt my service was valued,” Johnson said. “I can’t speak to just a number itself. I think it would really relate to a total compensation package.”
Johnson stated in her first interview that her starting time could be this February, but Wednesday she said her earliest start date would be May due to family and Coast Guard commitments.
Johnson and her family have been living in Kodiak for eight years, and she said she wanted Kodiak to be her family’s home, which is why she decided to get out of the Coast Guard at this time.
“What interests me the most about the community of Kodiak as a whole is really that word ‘community’ and the sense of community you get when you live here in Kodiak,” Johnson said.
The Borough Assembly entered into executive session Wednesday after Johnson’s interview. Christiansen said another interview with one of the finalists has been scheduled for next Tuesday at 12:15 p.m.
That meeting will be open to the public, but the general public will not be allowed to ask questions to the candidate. The interview will be more in depth and have more questions specific to the finalist rather than the standard list of questions asked this week.
