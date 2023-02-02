The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly interviewed its third finalist for the borough manager position on Wednesday and, following an executive session, scheduled another interview for one of the as-yet-unnamed finalists next week.

Wednesday’s interview was with Jessica Johnson, executive officer at the U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak. She recently confirmed she will be retiring from the Coast Guard after a 21-year career in engineering and facilities management. 

