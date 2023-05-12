A random collection of what there is to do in Kodiak. Send your ideas and information to Publisher Kevin Bumgarner via email at kevin@kodiakdailymirror.com
TODAY
• 3 p.m.: Escape Room at the Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
• 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: “Spring Fling” Kodiak Middle School dance for sixth- and seventh-graders. Kodiak Middle School commons.
• Every Friday night the band “Under the Moose” performs at the Best Western Kodiak Inn, 236 W. Rezanof Drive.
SATURDAY
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: KMS Home & Garden Sales Event at Kodiak Middle School. All proceeds go to the Industrial Arts and Agriculture classes.
• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: The Rock’s Children’s Business Fair at St. Mary’s Catholic School, 2932 Mill Bay Road.
• 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.: Escape Room at the Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
• 7 p.m.: Duplessy & the Violins of the World in concert at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium. Presented by the Kodiak Arts Council.
MAY 20
• 9:30 a.m.: Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. Those participating in the 5k run or walk will meet at the high school parking lot. Designed to raise awareness and funds for local athletes with intellectual disabilities.
MAY 21
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Kodiak Annual Children’s Fair at the Kodiak State Fairgrounds. No cost to attend.
MAY 25-29
• 65th annual Kodiak Crab Festival. https://kodiakcrabfest.com/
MAY 31-JUNE 3
• Kodiak Basketball Skill Camp & 3V3 Tournament for third-graders through high schoolers at the North Star Elementary School gym. Hosted by KHS and UAA alumni Alyssa Horn. For more information: makeyourselfak.com
LOCAL MUSEUMS
• Alutiiq Museum, 215 Mission Road. Phone: 844.425.8844 Email: info@alutiqmuseum.org or alutiqumuseum.org Open Tuesday-Saturday 12-4 pm
• Kodiak History Museum, 101 E. Marine Way. Phone: 907-486-5920 Email: manager@kodiakhistorymuseum.org or kodiakhistorymuseum.org Weekend hours: Friday-Saturday 10 am- 4pm
• Kodiak Arts Council, 917 E. Rezanof. Email: Kodiakartscouncil@gmail.com or kodiakarts.org
• Kodiak Maritime Museum, 500 Alimaq Drive, Trident Way. Phone 907.486.0348 Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9 am-5 pm Email: info@kodiakmaritimemuseum.org or kodiakmaritimemuseum.
• Kodiak Military History Museum, Miller’s Point, Abercrombie. Phone: 907.486.7015 Email: jbs@kadiak.org or kadiak.org
• Kodiak Fisheries Research Center, 301 Research Court. Open Thursdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Phone: 907.486.9343
• Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge, 402 Center Ave. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Noon to 4 pm. Phone 907.487.2626
• New Sunday hours for Kodiak College Library, 117 Benny Benson Drive, Benny Benson Building. Open 2 pm to 7 pm.
• The Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way. 907-486-8686 Weekend hours Fridays and Saturdays 10 am to 5 pm. Closed Sundays.
