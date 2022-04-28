Meghan Kelly, Matthew Moir and Linda Freed were elected to three year terms on the Kodiak Electric Association’s Board of Directors, KEA announced at its Annual Membership Meeting on Monday.
Kelly, Moir and Freed were three of five candidates who were running in this election. Kelly received 531 votes, Moir received 527 votes and Freed received 506 votes in the election, according to a press release from KEA. The other two candidates, Mark Anderson and David Odell, received 454 and 341 votes respectively, the release reported.
Moir and Freed were incumbent candidates.
“We appreciate all of the members who attended the annual membership meeting on Monday night and we also appreciate our members for voting in our election,” KEA Communication and Human Resource Specialist Nancy Sweeney said.
KEA sent out 4,017 envelopes with ballots in them to all of its members — there was one envelope per household and one per business — and 882 votes were counted, according to Sweeney. Nine people incorrectly filled out their ballots, so their votes were voided, she said. Members could vote for as many as three candidates.
Around 100 people attended the Annual Membership Meeting, said Sweeney.
Kelly, Moir and Freed took office on Tuesday, when the KEA Board of Directors and an attorney met to validate the results of the election, Sweeney said.
The Board of Directors voted amongst themselves to elect three officers for one-year terms at that meeting: Michael C. Brechan is the board’s chairman, Ron Acarregui is the vice chairman, and Stosh Anderson is the Secretary and the Treasurer, according to the press release from KEA.
The KEA board has nine members: Kelly, Moir, Freed, Brechan, Acarregui, Anderson, Cliff Davidson, Tyler Kornelis and Ben Millstein, according to KEA’s website.
Prior to the election, Jay Johnston was a director. Johnston served on the Board of Directors for 15 years, Sweeney said. He announced months ago that he was going to step down to pursue other things in life.
At that Tuesday meeting, the Board of Directors decided to have their monthly Regular Meetings take place at noon on the fourth Thursday of every month for the rest of the year, with the exception of November and December, according to the press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.