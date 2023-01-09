The search for the next borough manager continues, and the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly met in a closed-door session to discuss the topic at its regular meeting last Thursday.

The Assembly launched a search last June after terminating Roxanne Murphy following her six-month review. This is the second time in as many years that the Borough Assembly finds itself in need of a new borough manager. The position is responsible for the borough’s budget and 40 to 50 employees.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.