The search for the next borough manager continues, and the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly met in a closed-door session to discuss the topic at its regular meeting last Thursday.
The Assembly launched a search last June after terminating Roxanne Murphy following her six-month review. This is the second time in as many years that the Borough Assembly finds itself in need of a new borough manager. The position is responsible for the borough’s budget and 40 to 50 employees.
The Assembly convened in executive session last Thursday to further discuss the next steps to take on a new borough manager. No action was taken.
“There are three new applicants for which the Assembly has just reviewed the application material,” said Meagan Christiansen, the borough staff member coordinating the search, in an interview with the Kodiak Daily Mirror. The new applicants have not been identified publicly, and Christiansen said she is waiting for the Borough Assembly to decide whether it would like to conduct first interviews with any of the new applicants.
If the Assembly decides to move forward with any of the applicants, their information will be posted on the borough Assembly’s website.
The Borough Assembly reviewed one round of applications last September. The search was narrowed to two candidates, Elke Doom and Jessica Johnson. An offer was made to Doom, who served as Valdez city manager from 2017 to 2019, but she declined the position during the negotiation process.
“As it stands today, there is one applicant [Johnson] from the first round of applications that were reviewed that the Assembly still feels would be a good candidate for the borough manager position,” Christiansen said. “They may choose to interview her a second time.”
Johnson is executive officer at USCG’s Base Kodiak, and she has recently confirmed she will be retiring from the Coast Guard after a 20-year career in engineering and facilities management. She wrote that her base experience makes her uniquely qualified to serve as borough manager.
Dave Conrad, interim borough manager, was also asked to consider the position on a permanent basis. But he eventually declined the opportunity.
“The reasons for withdrawing from consideration are both personal and professional,” Conrad said. “In addition, I enjoy my current position and involvement in engineering and facilities, which has been my career path for many years.”
The Borough Assembly spoke about starting the application process over for Johnson.
“I think we need to establish a start date for this,” said Assembly member Scott Arndt, in a previous Borough Assembly work session. “I don’t think that you carry someone forward, Ms. Johnson, and then say now we’re going to interview when we were working on that four months ago. I have a problem with that. We need to establish a start date, so people know it’s being readvertised, we are taking new applications, rather than this continual thing.”
Larry LeDoux, who joined the Assembly after winning a seat during last fall’s local elections, sees the process a little differently.
“Many times, you offer a job to a teacher or a principal and you’ve interviewed 10 people and they turn it down, and you go to your second choice,” said LeDoux, during the same Borough Assembly work session. “You don’t start all over again. You just work through the system. ... unless the Assembly feels they need to do that.”
