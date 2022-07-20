Senator Gary Stevens’ (R-Kodiak) bill extending the sunset date for a tax credit program for seafood processors bringing a value-added product to market has been signed into law.
SB-33 received Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s signature on July 7 at the state capitol in Juneau. In addition to continuing the tax credit for salmon and herring value-added products, the new law also allows tax credits for products from other Alaska fish species. The program has been credited as a significant reason for the increase in the commercial value of Alaska seafood since its inception as the Alaska Salmon Product Development Tax Credit in 2003.
“The new law extends the ability for Alaska seafood processors to receive cost recovery for installing new equipment and for making significant investments to get more value out of each fish,” Stevens said. “It also encourages entirely new products made from what would otherwise be fish waste and expands tax credit opportunities to pollock and cod products.”
SB-33 passed the legislature on May 2 after gaining strong support throughout the legislative process.
“I appreciate Governor Dunleavy’s endorsement of this important program by signing SB-33 into law,” Stevens said. “I believe this program will continue to be a win-win for Alaska and the seafood processing industry.”
Senator Stevens sponsored the original legislation, creating the Alaska Salmon Product Development Tax Credit. Herring was added to the program during a later reauthorization of the law.
