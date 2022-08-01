A rainbow of colors is set to appear in the Discover Kodiak parking lot.
Local artists Bonnie Dillard and Marina Thomas will begin designing the Kodiak Asphalt Art Initiative on Aug. 8. The project is slated to be finished on Aug. 11.
Kodiak was one of 26 U.S. cities to receive an Asphalt Art Initiative grant from the Bloomberg Philanthropies. This program funds creative art and design projects to improve street safety, revitalize public spaces and engage community residents.
Dillard and Thomas need help in stenciling and painting their artwork titled “Dancing in the Rain.” They are seeking volunteers to commit to at least 2-hour shifts. People can sign up by calling the Kodiak History Museum at 907-486-5917, emailing curator@kodiakhistorymuseum.org or by logging into https://forms.gle/kKS1nnFshZpjAm6d9.
Dillard’s and Thomas’ design was selected from four designs. They beat out Ellen Carty, Bruce Nelson and the duo of Nathasha Pistas and Brianna Gibbs Cooper.
According to the Kodiak History Museum, the selection committee chose murals based on artistic merit, its alignment with project goals and the feasibility of installing the mural.
“We hope the community of Kodiak enjoys our playful take on the challenges of the weather here and our celebration of the wild creatures with whom we share this island home,” Thomas and Dillard said in a prepared statement.
The artwork will be displayed for one year. During that time, there will be only five parking spaces at the building that also houses the ferry terminal, and no parking will be allowed on the artwork.
The project, also funded by the Rasmuson Foundation, provides a low-cost, high-impact way to revitalize public space.
According to a Kodiak History Museum release, the City of Kodiak established downtown revitalization as a priority in 2013.
“This year’s project is a pilot project to see how this form of art can address some of Kodiak’s tourism needs and revitalize our downtown center,” the release said.
The Kodiak Asphalt Art Initiative is organized by the City of Kodiak, Kodiak Arts Council and Kodiak History Museum.
