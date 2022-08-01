Art

Courtesy of Kodiak History Museum

This mural will be painted on the street in front of Discover Kodiak in May as part of the Kodiak Asphalt Art Initiative. This design was created by Marina Thomas and Bonnie Dillard.

A rainbow of colors is set to appear in the Discover Kodiak parking lot. 

Local artists Bonnie Dillard and Marina Thomas will begin designing the Kodiak Asphalt Art Initiative on Aug. 8. The project is slated to be finished on Aug. 11. 

