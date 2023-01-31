A former Kodiak man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his role in a murder associated with the violent, white supremacist, prison gang known as the 1488s.

Roy Naughton, 44, was one of five gang members convicted of racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy in the aid of racketeering, murder in aid of racketeering, kidnapping resulting in death and kidnapping conspiracy, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Alaska. Naughton was also convicted on an additional two counts of kidnapping conspiracy, kidnapping, and assault in aid of racketeering.

