A former Kodiak man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his role in a murder associated with the violent, white supremacist, prison gang known as the 1488s.
Roy Naughton, 44, was one of five gang members convicted of racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy in the aid of racketeering, murder in aid of racketeering, kidnapping resulting in death and kidnapping conspiracy, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Alaska. Naughton was also convicted on an additional two counts of kidnapping conspiracy, kidnapping, and assault in aid of racketeering.
Other individuals convicted in this case were Filthy Fuhrer, formerly Timothy Lobdell, 46; Glen Baldwin, 41; Colter O’Dell, 30; and Craig King, 57.
“With federal life sentences imposed on five defendants who were associated with a violent, hate-driven gang, Alaska’s law enforcement community has delivered a devastating blow to the 1488 criminal enterprise,” said Antony Jung, special agent of the FBI Anchorage Field Office, in a statement.
“Dismantling violent, criminal organizations is a priority for the FBI, and a goal that is shared among our law enforcement and prosecution partners across Alaska,” Jung said.
According to the statement, in 2016 Naughton “asked for and received” permission from Fuhrer to “impose exceptionally severe discipline” on 1488 gang member Michael Staton, who allegedly had stolen from both the 1488s and a defendant by the name of Craig King.
Naughton, King, Baldwin and O’Dell lured Staton to Wasilla where they beat him and took him to King’s duplex. There, the defendants took Staton to an empty room that had been lined with plastic sheeting, according to the statement.
Inside the room, Naughton was among the gang members who beat and tortured Staton. The torture included cutting off his 1488 tattoo with a knife that had been heated by a propane torch. The defendants then wrapped Staton in the plastic and carpeting, where Baldwin and O’Dell drove him to a remote section of Wasilla where they shot Staton and set fire to his body.
The gang enforces discipline through written rules and codes, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and one of its boasts is, “the only currency we recognize is violence and unquestionable loyalty.” The members often have tattoos of Nazi-style symbols, and members who have gained full membership by committing an act of violence on behalf of the gang are allowed to wear the “1488s patch.”
O’Dell was awarded full membership in the 1488s for his role in the murder.
More evidence from the trial showed that before the murder, in April 2017, Naughton and other gang members acted under the direction of Fuhrer to lure a separate victim to Naughton’s residence. The victim was taken to the basement at gun-point, tied up and assaulted. In July 2017 another victim was similarly assaulted, according to the statement.
Naughton had previously pleaded guilty to unrelated assault charges stemming from a 2011 attempted murder. The defendant was accused of pointing a gun at James Smith in the downtown Safeway Liquor store in Kodiak and pulling the trigger, but the gun failed to fire.
Previous KDM reporting states that Naughton was sentenced to a year in jail for that incident.
Trial testimony from the recent U.S. Attorney’s Office statement said that Fuhrer founded the gang in 2010 and led it from a maximum-security prison where he was serving a 19-year sentence for attempted murder of an Alaska State Trooper.
KDM reporting from 2019 stated that the 1488s were a whites-only, prison-based gang with about 50-100 members operating in and out of prisons throughout Alaska at the time.
