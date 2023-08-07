Pop quiz. What building in Kodiak is the most photographed? To make it easier, let’s make the examination multiple-choice.
A. B&B Bar
B. Holy Resurrection Orthodox Cathedral
C. Kodiak History Museum
D. Kodiak High School
If you guessed B, congratulations. Pat yourself on the back.
To confirm, here is Father Innocent Dresdow. Of course, he is biased towards the Holy Resurrection Orthodox Cathedral.
“I’ve been told it is the most photographed,” Dresdow told the Kodiak Daily Mirror on Thursday afternoon. “The most photographed church in Alaska is not this one, though. It’s the beautiful church in Ninilchik that overlooks the Shelikof Strait.”
The Holy Resurrection Orthodox Cathedral has been an iconic fixture on the corner of Mission Road and Kashevaroff Avenue since 1946. However, the blue domes, or cupolas, have not shined as bright over the past few years as cracks have emerged in the paint.
The brightness of the blue is returning and the cracks are going away. Dresdow and a team of volunteers have started repainting the domes, getting a bird’s eye view of Kodiak from a basket attached to a giant crane that brings them close to the domes.
Dresdow said this is the third time the domes have been repainted since the cathedral was completed in 1946. The original building burnt down in 1943.
“We have been trying to figure out the logistics on how to do it. In typical Kodiak fashion, sometimes logistics come together at the last minute,” Dresdow said.
“There is an iconic beauty to the cathedral. The whole community takes pride in it, and we are really cognizant of that.”
Inside the current copper domes are the original domes.
“When this structure was rebuilt in 1946, the domes were smaller,” Dresdow said. “When you look at historical pictures, you’ll see that. They kept the domes, and these new domes became the caps.”
A 24-person missionary team from Indiana that visits every other year was in Kodiak two weeks ago, painting the outside of the building and the white fence that borders the church. They also completed other projects inside and outside the cathedral.
“Essentially, we have done a month’s worth of work in less than 10 days,” Dresdow said. “Long hours and a lot of volunteer effort.”
Along with painting the domes, the gold crosses atop the domes are getting touched up with metallic spray paint. How much blue paint will it take to cover both domes?
“Good question, we don’t really know,” Dresdow said. “We have an open ticket at Highmark (Marine).”
Dresdow gives tours of the historic church to visitors, mostly cruise ship passengers. He has been embarrassed by the cracking paint on the dome and finds himself apologizing for the aged look.
“They say, ‘It’s so beautiful.’ I say, ‘Not the cupolas. We are trying to figure out a way up there.”’
Touching up the church is coming at the perfect time, as the annual St. Herman pilgrimage begins today and goes through Wednesday.
This is the 53rd anniversary of the canonization of St. Herman of Alaska, who left his home in Russia to be part of the team that evangelized Kodiak Island and other parts of Alaska in the late 1700s. Pilgrims from all over the world will be making the voyage to The Rock.
“People come to Kodiak from all over the world to venerate and pray at the relics of St. Herman,” Dresdow said. “… People express how much of a blessing it is to come and serve here. That is really quite amazing and extremely humbling.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.