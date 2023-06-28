One person remains missing after entering the waters of Uganik Bay on the west side of Kodiak Island last weekend.
Coast Guard Sector Anchorage received an initial report of the need for help from the good Samaritan vessel Linnia.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror offers full-service, five-day a week subscriptions with home delivery in addition to unlimited access to our online services (including our e-Edition). Online-access-only subscriptions include unlimited access to the Mirror's online services without delivery of the printed newspaper.
(Note: New users: You must register and login before purchasing a subscription.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One person remains missing after entering the waters of Uganik Bay on the west side of Kodiak Island last weekend.
Coast Guard Sector Anchorage received an initial report of the need for help from the good Samaritan vessel Linnia.
Two unidentified people had entered the water from shore in Uganik Bay on Saturday afternoon near Miners Point to retrieve a skiff that had made its way offshore from a dock.
One of those people made it to the skiff and was able to guide the vessel back to shore. That person was in stable condition as of Tuesday, according to the Coast Guard. The other individual is reported not to have completed the swim to the vessel and is reported missing.
The person who made it to the skiff was reported to have symptoms of hypothermia. Good Samaritans assisted in getting that person to a higher level of care.
Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrews and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Denman searched for approximately 18 hours but were unable to find the missing person. The search was suspended pending any new developments or information at approximately 10:40 a.m. Sunday.
“Since the Coast Guard crews’ searches were negative, and the missing person in the water was not located, we cannot speculate on that person’s condition,” Coast Guard spokeswoman Lexie O’Brien said in an email to KDM.
The Coast Guard does not have any information on the missing individual.
KDM reached out to State Troopers to see if it responded to this emergency, but law enforcement officials could not be reached.
In an unrelated situation, the body of Rubye Blake, 33, was found in the waters of Uganik Bay by the captain of a good samaritan vessel last month. The Seward woman’s body was found about 100 yards from her vessel located near the beach.
The cause of Blake’s death has not been disclosed, but no foul play is suspected.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
In Alaska, Covid-19 cases are leveling off after reaching record highs during the Omicron surge, but a new and even more highly contagious variant is on the rise. The BA.2 variant of Omicron now accounts for over 50% of new cases nationally, and just under half of cases in Alaska, state epid…
North Pole Rep. Mike Prax was one of eight lawmakers diagnosed with Covid-19 Wednesday in an outbreak that has swept through the Alaska House.
Alaskans lost more than $13 million to suspected internet crimes in 2021, federal data shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.