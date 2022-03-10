Volunteers keep the Alutiiq Museum functioning, according to the museum’s Director of Advancement and Operations Djuna Davidson. In 2021, 23 people regularly volunteered at the museum. All of them provided crucial support to the museum staff, but Shelly Lawson was someone special, Davidson said.
That is why the Alutiiq Museum named her the Volunteer of the Year for 2021.
“I was so touched by this award and felt really honored [when I found out],” Lawson said. She went on to say, “It was really sweet and it made me tear up.”
Lawson has been a volunteer at the Alutiiq Museum for more than 20 years.
Lawson first visited the Alutiiq Museum in 1996, shortly after she moved to the island, she said. She kept coming back after that first visit — she liked listening to lectures, participating in the educational programs and she admired the museum’s overall mission to teach and share Alutiiq history, language and culture, she said.
“It’s a really welcoming place to go to learn about Alutiiq culture,” Lawson said. “[The museum] offers a lot of really fun and interactive educational Alutiiq programs ... Also they help protect the culture and help share the culture and the language with many people.”
Lawson’s involvement with the Alutiiq Museum has not only enriched her time in Kodiak, but has helped her in her work, she said. Lawson is an education specialist at the Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge and she often turns to the museum staff for feedback on many of her lessons so she can accurately teach about Alutiiq culture, she said.
“I would consider them partners with me in my work for decades … I really feel like I should be giving them [an award], because they’ve helped me so much in learning,” Lawson said.
Lawson is a member of the Alutiiq Museum’s Collection Advisory Committee where she weighs in on the museum’s decisions to purchase new items for its collection, she said.
In addition to that, she lends a hand to one-off projects when she has the time, like planting in front of the Alutiiq Ancestors’ Memorial and removing invasive plants from the premises, she said.
“Shelly stands out as a volunteer both due to her long-standing support and because she arrives to every volunteer opportunity with true enthusiasm for the task at hand, a genuine interest in learning more about the Alutiiq people, and [she has] one of the friendliest smiles in town,” Davidson said.
