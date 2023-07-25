The commercial salmon harvest areas in Kodiak have started to gain momentum, and previously low escapement numbers are now almost all within their forecasted ranges.
The total Kodiak Management Area catch so far this season was 2.62 million salmon as of Sunday, according to the most recent data from the state Department of Fish and Game.
That includes 928,781 sockeyes, 1,131,975 pinks, 513,516 chums, 6,636 chinooks and 42,582 cohos.
The management area including Karluk, Northwest Kodiak and Southwest Afognak continues to have generated the most catch, including almost half a million reds, 725,777 humpies and 173,621 chums. In total, that region had caught more than 1.4 million salmon as of Sunday.
East and Northeast Kodiak, which includes the Buskin River basin, had reported 93,791 sockeyes, 168,072 pinks and 87,459 chums as of Sunday.
The cumulative Saltery Lake sockeye escapement through Thursday was 17,683 fish, which is within the desired escapement range for this date.
The cumulative Buskin Lake sockeye salmon escapement through last Thursday was only 1,666 fish, which is still below the desired escapement range for this date.
And the cumulative Pasagshak Lake sockeye salmon escapement through Thursday was 1,803 fish, which was getting closer to the desired escapement for that date, according to fish and game data.
After a slew of road-system fishing closures, recreational anglers finally have something to be happy about.
Last week, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game increased the Saltery Cove drainage sockeye salmon limits to 10 fish. And, as of this coming Thursday, subsistence and sport fishing for sockeye salmon will resume in Pasagshak Bay.
“Sockeye salmon have been coming in in good numbers at Saltery Cove, and weir counts are tracking the 10-year average,” Fish and Game Area Management Biologist Tyler Polum said in a statement. “The run has exceeded the escapement goal numerous times and is currently expected to exceed the goal this season. Increasing the bag limit to 10 sockeye salmon per day will provide anglers additional harvest opportunity.”
The bag limit for chum and pink salmon remains at five each and two for coho salmon through Sept. 15. From Sept. 16 through Dec. 31 the bag limit for coho salmon is one fish of 20 inches or greater in length.
Sockeye salmon fishing at the Buskin River remains closed.
The 2023 Kodiak sockeye harvest is predicted to be “poor” at just under 1.8 million fish, down from nearly 2.4 million reds in 2022. Pinks are expected to follow their regular odd-year increase at 26.2 million fish, compared to a catch of 15.5 million in 2022.
Projections also call for a Kodiak catch this season of 456,800 chums, up slightly from last year. Salmon fishing will continue into the fall, and Kodiak fishermen also will catch silvers and kings. The harvest projections are 379,700 cohos and approximately 8,000 Chinook.
So far this season, 106 seiners and 92 set gillnet fishermen have made deliveries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.