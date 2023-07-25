Harbor

CALEB OSWELL/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Fishing vessels fill St. Paul Harbor in January in Kodiak.

The commercial salmon harvest areas in Kodiak have started to gain momentum, and previously low escapement numbers are now almost all within their forecasted ranges.

The total Kodiak Management Area catch so far this season was 2.62 million salmon as of Sunday, according to the most recent data from the state Department of Fish and Game.

