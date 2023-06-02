F/V Wild Alaskan

KDM file photo

The Wild Alaskan was scuttled nearly two years ago, but the controversy surrounding it refuses to go away.

 Submitted photo

Darren Byler, after years of seeking media attention and posting on social media about how he felt ill treated by the city of Kodiak, recently raised the stakes in his ongoing feud.

Byler and a related entity have filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit in federal court against the city of Kodiak, certain current and former city staff and elected officials, and Highmark Marine Fabrication and its owner for what he alleges was the illegal sinking of the M/V Wild Alaskan, among other things.

