Darren Byler, after years of seeking media attention and posting on social media about how he felt ill treated by the city of Kodiak, recently raised the stakes in his ongoing feud.
Byler and a related entity have filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit in federal court against the city of Kodiak, certain current and former city staff and elected officials, and Highmark Marine Fabrication and its owner for what he alleges was the illegal sinking of the M/V Wild Alaskan, among other things.
But this is only the latest chapter in a saga that began nearly a decade ago.
In June 2014, Byler and Kimberly Riedel-Byler converted their 124-foot crabber into an adult entertainment club. By December of that year, the Alaska Alcoholic Beverage Control Board revoked the Wild Alaskan’s liquor license, according to Byler and numerous news accounts. And, the following year, Byler was found guilty for illegally dumping raw sewage and for making false statements, according to court records.
While there is much to this story that each party sees differently, this is undisputed: The city of Kodiak impounded the Wild Alaskan on Dec. 21, 2017, and the vessel was scuttled 75 miles off the coast of Kodiak at the city’s direction on July 7, 2021.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror reached out to the city mayor, owner of Highmark Marine Fabrication, city manager and deputy city manager. They either couldn’t be reached or declined comment, referring questions to City Attorney Charles Cacciola in Anchorage. (The City Council has met twice this year in executive session to discuss the lawsuit.)
Via email, Cacciola responded to the KDM by saying, in part: “A suit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska, the matter should not be tried through the media and the court of public opinion. The defendants will not be responding to specific allegations asserted by the plaintiffs outside of a judicial forum.”
He went on to say: “By way of general response, the city and city officials followed the law when impounding the Wild Alaskan, while the vessel was in city custody, and in disposing of the vessel. The complaint is without merit and we’re confident that the court will reach the same conclusion.”
For his part, Byler did not respond to KDM questions by email.
THE BEGINNING OF THE END
The city of Kodiak had nine reasons for impounding the Wild Alaskan, based on the decision of the 2018 post-impound hearing. They were: There was not a moorage agreement for the vessel; Byler failed to present adequate insurance coverage; he did not pay authorization fees and he failed to obey vessel removal orders.
In addition, the city alleged that the vessel obstructed operations of other nearby vessels, was moored in a restricted area without harbormaster permission, was in violation of harbormaster orders, was a menace to the safety or welfare of other vessels, and Byler’s agent tampered with impoundment-related posted signs.
Byler argued in the post-impound hearing that the city of Kodiak did not provide proper notice for the impounding of his vessel and did not allow him to reclaim the vessel.
City code requires at least 30 days of notice to be provided before the impounding of a vessel. Written notice was sent on or about Nov. 30, 2017, and the impound occurred on December 21, 2017, according to court records. Findings in the 2018 post-impound hearing found through “implied agreement,” or an obligation between two parties without a written contract, that Byler had 45 days of notice prior to impound.
Things started to go downhill for Blyer and his vessel the day before the impound occurred, based on the record of events in Byler’s court documents. (The city of Kodiak has not filed any court documents.)
On that day, Dec. 20, 2017, City Mayor Pat Branson and Byler allegedly had a heated exchange in Safeway. During the dispute, Byler allegedly told Branson that the vessel would be sold and leave port the next day. Branson allegedly ordered the vessel impounded before the sale could occur, according to Byler.
Roland Maw, who wanted to take the vessel to Seward, has been identified in court documents as the potentially interested buyer.
The city could have allowed Byler to sell the vessel, pay its harbor fees, and let the new owner take the boat to Seward the very day it chose instead to impound the boat, Byler writes in court records.
But the city of Kodiak alleges that no sale agreement was ever provided.
Mr. Maw contacted the city of Kodiak on Dec. 11, 2017, but as of that date he had not presented a Vessel Mooring Agreement, Certificate of Insurance coverage for the vessel or unconditionally tendered payment amounts,” according to the 2018 post-impound hearing.
OUT OF OPTIONS?
That hearing following the impound of the Wild Alaskan denied the return of the vessel to Byler. He sent an email to the Kodiak Daily Mirror this week saying that he attempted to settle with the city for more than $50,000 in January 2020, but again without success.
Written testimony Byler provided in court records also shows that Dwayne and Lori Kniceley intended and made effort for three years to buy the Wild Alaskan after impound. The city solicited bids to auction off the impounded vessel, according to a posting in an August 2018 issue of the Kodiak Daily Mirror.
The city reserved the right to reject all bids, according to the posting. City code states: “If the city receives no acceptable bids for the vessel, the harbormaster may destroy or otherwise dispose of the vessel.” The city decided not to take the Kniceleys’ offer.
Byler argues in court records that city officials lied to the EPA, and that other alternatives to sinking were available contrary to the city’s statement’s in its application. But, with the city’s decisions against sale of the Wild Alaskan or a settlement with Byler, the city sent a Need for Disposal application to the EPA saying that sinking the vessel was the most cost effective and economical method for disposal.
“The city of Kodiak and city officials are in violation... of my civil rights by using their power as city officials to deny me entry into a public boat harbor with no legitimate reason which inevitably led to an illegitimate impound and sinking of the vessel,” Byler wrote in his court documents.
DISPUTING THE
SINKING
Byler also argues in court documents that he was not provided proper notice of the disposal of the Wild Alaskan by receiving personal notification.
City code states: “The harbormaster shall give notice of the city’s intent to sell or dispose of an impounded vessel… at least 30 days before the date of sale or disposal… This notice shall also be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the city once at least 30 days prior to the date of the sale or disposal of the vessel.”
No notice was published in May or June of 2021 in the Kodiak Daily Mirror, according to Byler and KDM research. At least 30 days of notice from the July 7 date of disposal would have landed in this timeframe.
“The vessel was mine when they impounded it, mine when they tried to auction it off, and mine as it sits at the bottom of the ocean,” Byler said in a previous interview with KDM reporters.
On May 11, Riedel-Byler served the summons to city officials during the City Council’s regular meeting.
“How can any one of you in this room think that this was OK?” Riedel-Byler said during public comments. “To take someone’s property and to sink it. Our vessel was seized the day there was a buyer in town to pay the harbor fees. It was seized; it was never given back… . You took our livelihood and you sank it out of personal animosity.”
WHO’S SUING WHOM?
Plaintiffs: Oil Spill Response Vessels LLC and Darren Byler
Defendants: City of Kodiak; City Mayor Pat Branson; City Manager Mike Tvenge; Deputy City Manager Josie Bahnke; ex-harbormaster Michael Sarnowski; Council members Charles Davidson, Terry Haines, Richard Walker and John Whiddon; former City Council member Laura Arbodelo; Cooper Curtis and Highmark Marine Fabrication.
What’s at stake? The lawsuit seeks $6 million for the replacement of the M/V Wild Alaskan after it was impounded and scuttled, along with compensation for punitive damages.
Jurisdiction: U.S. District Court, District of Alaska in Anchorage
