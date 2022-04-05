Kodiak resident Mike Milligan is one of 48 candidates in the special election to fill the late Rep. Don Young’s seat in the House of Representatives.
Even though Milligan said it would be nice to be elected, his primary reason for running isn’t to take office — he said he wants to set straight the record about the oil industry in the state.
The first thing he wants people to know is that Alaska’s oil industry will be in peril if oil and gas drilling is permitted in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, he said. Alaska will not benefit from drilling in ANWR because it is on federal land, Milligan believes. If drilling were to commence in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, it would detract from drilling on state lands west of ANWR, which he says would help the state’s industry.
“There needs to be a new narrative,” Milligan said. “You’re not going to get it from the Democrats — and I am a Democrat — because they’re convinced that in order to win office they need to support ANWR to win.”
Both Democrats and Republicans in the state refuse to question ANWR drilling because of perceived political consequences, Milligan said. However, it feeds fuel to false narratives surrounding Alaska oil and U.S. politics, he said.
One narrative is the claim that President Donald Trump was a proponent of Alaska’s oil and gas despite his volatile trade policies with China, according to Milligan. Former Alaska Gov. Bill Walker had negotiated a deal with China to create a $43 billion Arctic natural gas pipeline.
Even though both parties signed the agreement in 2017, Gov. Mike Dunleavy did not renew the agreement because he was concerned about the risks of the agreement, according to an Alaska Journal of Commerce report. Milligan blames Trump’s tariffs against China for the downfall of this project.
“[It had] incredible gas potential,” Milligan said. “There were very logical reasons not to export gas from the state, but the thing is, Trump took the choice away from us.”
Despite that, there are many people blaming President Joe Biden and Democrats for any and all obstacles the oil industry has faced in the past, he said.
Finally, he also believes that the state’s oil industry is severely underregulated and is on the verge of disaster as a result. Milligan points toward the snow pileup at the Valdez Marine Terminal’s east tank farm and the natural gas leak in the ConocoPhillips site in North Slope as two of many examples of why the state needs better regulations for a more sustainable industry.
Milligan is no stranger to politics. He served on the Borough Assembly for three terms in the 1990s and ran for Congress as a member of the Green Party in 1992. The best way to be heard is to stand out, he said. Unfortunately, it will be hard to stand out in a race of 48 people — especially since one of the candidates is named Santa Claus — but Milligan has some ideas, he said.
Milligan was in the same high school class as Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Alabama, who Milligan considers “one of the top five dumbest people in Congress.”
Milligan is considering capitalizing on the fact that, if they were to both be elected, they would both be serving exactly 50 years after they graduated.
