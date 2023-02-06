Cruise ship

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

The Roald Amundsen docked in Kodiak in July. 

Kodiak’s 2023 cruise ship season appears to be almost as big as 2019, the last pre-COVID sailing season.

Kodiak is expected to get about 23 cruise ship visits this year, based on the current cruise schedule. If that number holds, this year would feature more than twice the number of cruise ship visits Kodiak had last year, the number of which was reduced by the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.