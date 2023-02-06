Kodiak’s 2023 cruise ship season appears to be almost as big as 2019, the last pre-COVID sailing season.
Kodiak is expected to get about 23 cruise ship visits this year, based on the current cruise schedule. If that number holds, this year would feature more than twice the number of cruise ship visits Kodiak had last year, the number of which was reduced by the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
This year’s first ship, the Westerdam, is scheduled to arrive May 2. Kodiak Resident Agent Nick Szabo said the schedule is still tentative and could have new bookings or cancellations.
“It’s nice to see Kodiak be recognized as a good [cruise ship] destination,” said Aimee Williams, executive director of Discover Kodiak.
Based on the current schedule, Kodiak will experience its heaviest cruise ship traffic in May and September, which is traditionally the beginning and end of the Kodiak cruise ship season. In the past, cruise ship traffic has been more evenly dispersed throughout the season, according to Williams.
The first ship could carry as many as 1,916 passengers, according to KDM research and a statement from Szabo. In total, cruise ships this year will have the capacity to bring more than 16,000 passengers to Kodiak if all vessels arrive full.
The first seven ships and the last eight ships are scheduled to visit while Kodiak schools are in session, according to Williams. Because of that, land transportation for those ships will be limited.
“Kodiak will do everything it can to accommodate them, but we’re also battling against school schedules when it comes to transportation,” Williams said.
This year the Hanseatic Nature cruise ship is scheduled to spend three overnight visits in Kodiak in July and August, according to the schedule.
“It will be interesting to see what those folks get to do while they’re here,” Williams said.
