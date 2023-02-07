Tanner Crab

CALEB OSWELL/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Chad Lowenberg on the F/V Arctic Lady Monday in Kodiak. 

 Lev Oswell

Just as quickly as it began, the Eastside Section of the Kodiak District Tanner crab season has closed with the guideline harvest level being obtained, according to a statement from the Department of Fish and Game.

The Arctic Lady was among the vessels serving as tenders this season. She was offloading Tanners at Trident Seafoods on Monday morning before doing the same thing at Alaska Pacific Seafoods.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.