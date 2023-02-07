Just as quickly as it began, the Eastside Section of the Kodiak District Tanner crab season has closed with the guideline harvest level being obtained, according to a statement from the Department of Fish and Game.
The Arctic Lady was among the vessels serving as tenders this season. She was offloading Tanners at Trident Seafoods on Monday morning before doing the same thing at Alaska Pacific Seafoods.
The 140-foot house-aft Bender was built in Mobile, Ala., in 1979 and then brought to Kodiak by Louie Lowenberg, where multiple generations have participated in Kodiak and Bering Sea crab fisheries during the past 40 years.
The crew also tenders salmon in the waters around Kodiak and Prince William Sound. Three of Louie Lowenberg’s children — Craig, Chad and Misty Mack — graduated from Kodiak High School. The youngest of Louie’s kids, Dana Valladolid, graduated in the Lower 48 but lives in Kodiak.
