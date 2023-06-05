Ryan Sharratt

CALEB OSWELL/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Ryan Sharratt gets sworn in as the newest member of the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly on Thursday. 

 Caleb Oswell

Ryan Sharratt was appointed to the vacant Kodiak Island Borough Assembly seat during last Thursday’s regular session. 

The Assembly had four community members nominated by Assembly member Scott Smiley last week to fill the seat vacated by Scott Arndt when he was appointed borough mayor.

