Ryan Sharratt was appointed to the vacant Kodiak Island Borough Assembly seat during last Thursday’s regular session.
The Assembly had four community members nominated by Assembly member Scott Smiley last week to fill the seat vacated by Scott Arndt when he was appointed borough mayor.
“I just wanted to thank the Assembly for the actions tonight and your confidence,” Sharratt said after being appointed. “But I’d also particularly like to thank those that also applied.”
In addition to Sharratt, the other candidates who submitted applications for the seat were Steven Ames, Bo Whiteside and Rebecca Skinner. Interviews with the applicants were held during the May 25 Borough Assembly Work Session.
A simple majority vote by the Assembly was needed to appoint the new member. The Assembly’s votes were initially cast anonymously, but the governing body could not reach a majority. Three votes were cast for Sharratt and two for Whiteside. Assembly member Jared Griffin was not at the meeting.
The votes remained the same after two subsequent votes.
“It lends itself to how important attendance is,” Sharratt said in an interview with KDM. “Had attendance been fully staffed, I don’t think we would have had that iteration of voting process.”
Eventually, the Assembly adopted a roll call vote for the appointment, and Sharratt received four Assembly member votes. He was sworn in immediately following the vote.
“I am not without my imperfections, and I hope that I can fulfill the expectations of those that appointed me,” Sharratt told KDM.
During the Assembly’s interview of Sharratt, he said he would prioritize stabilizing and supporting new leadership in the borough. Borough Manager Aimee Williams was appointed to the position on Feb. 27 and took the role May 1.
“Aimee [Williams] has a very daunting task and her tasks are, in my opinion, divided into several different categories,” Sharratt said. “No. 1, you can’t have a successful organization without a supportive staff, and I want to be able to help and to create an atmosphere through authentic leadership.”
During their May 25 interview with the Assembly, the candidates were each asked to highlight what they considered to be the most pressing issues the borough is facing. Sharratt named fiscal management as what he believes to be No. 1, followed by debt, spending controls, loss of population, government credibility and senior care.
Sharratt is a safety expert with NWFF Environmental. He and his spouse were born and raised in Kodiak and have chosen Kodiak to raise their children.
“This is home, this is a known [entity] for us, this is comfortable. It has security through isolation,” Sharratt said in an interview.
The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly will have seats for mayor and Assembly members Joseph Delgado and Geoffrey Smith up for re-election this fall. In addition, Sharratt’s seat also will be open for election.
“Unless we get new ideas from new people, we’re going to continue to repeat the things that I do not think are working,” Sharratt said. “So rather than sitting by, I decided to put my name into the hat to see if I could be one additional voice to help make changes. I would encourage everyone who feels even the smallest bit similar to that position to get involved in local politics,” Sharratt told KDM.
