Hospice

Courtesy of Sarah Davidson

Hospice and Palliative Care of Kodiak is run largely by volunteers. The ones shown here were taking part in a training opportunity prior to the onset of COVID.

Hospice and Palliative Care of Kodiak will soon be offering three new grief recovery programs.

One will be called the Grief Recovery Method group, designed for people who are ready to talk about their loss. Another will be a yoga class designed for people who may not be ready to talk but want to do something for their body. There also will be a Remembrance Altar Workshop for those who prefer to do things with their hands.

