Hospice and Palliative Care of Kodiak will soon be offering three new grief recovery programs.
One will be called the Grief Recovery Method group, designed for people who are ready to talk about their loss. Another will be a yoga class designed for people who may not be ready to talk but want to do something for their body. There also will be a Remembrance Altar Workshop for those who prefer to do things with their hands.
“The idea of offering these three different classes is we know that people go through the grieving process differently,” said Executive Director Kate Paulson. “Some might be ready to process grief differently.”
Some of the people who have been asking about the new offerings have lost someone very recently, and others have lost someone five or even 10 years ago.
“Grief never leaves us,” said Clinical Director Sarah Davidson, who will be leading the Grief Recovery Method group.
Paulson said for the past couple of years people have been forced to grieve in silence and isolation because of COVID. But, she said, this marks the beginning of new ways for people to begin healing.
“I would say most people won’t go through all three [new programs],” Davidson said, “although they are welcome to. It’s kind of where they are in their grief journey. Maybe somebody wants to do the grief group right now, and then maybe later they do yoga.”
The eight-week Grief Recovery Method group will start Sept. 7 and meet on Wednesday nights. The eight-week yoga class will start on Sept. 11 and meet on Sunday afternoons.
The Remembrance Altar Workshop will meet Oct. 15-16 at Rooted Kodiak. Participants will bring things that remind them of their loved ones, and they will be guided through the process of creating a remembrance box.
Those who are interested in any of these opportunities may sign up or ask specific questions by going to Hospice and Palliative Care of Kodiak’s website — hpck.org — or calling 907.512.0600.
Davidson said she’d like to keep the Grief Recovery Method group to 12 or fewer people so participants feel freer to share their experiences.
The volunteer-led Kodiak hospice has been around for 10 years, originally focusing on groups that led a specific faith-based grief-counseling program throughout the year. That offering stopped about three years ago, Paulson said.
As a volunteer hospice, everything Kodiak offers is free.
“We will serve anybody who has been diagnosed with a life-limiting illness,” she said. “We do not have a nurse on staff, but we work very closely with all the local health care providers.”
Hospice and Palliative Care of Kodiak receives funding from the Alaska Providence Foundation and the Kodiak Area Native Association, among others. Funding from Seattle-based American Seafoods' Western Alaska Community Grant program is helping to pay for the new grief care program.
