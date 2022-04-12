Justin T. Ensley, 27, was charged with a Class C felony for third degree assault on Friday, according to documents filed by the District Court for the State of Alaska Third Judicial District at Kodiak.
Ensley was arrested after allegedly fighting with a probation officer in the road outside of the Kodiak Police Department’s probation office on Thursday, according to court documents.
Police officers near Kodiak High School received a request for emergency assistance outside the KPD probation office downtown on Mission Road, according to court documents. When they arrived at the office around noon, allegedly they saw that the probation officer was engaging in a physical struggle with Ensley, who was handcuffed and shirtless.
Earlier, Ensley gave a urinalysis sample that tested positive, the court documents allege. After the probation officer told Ensley that he would be under arrest, Ensley fled into the streets outside of the probation office and the probation officer followed him.
When the probation officer tried to subdue Ensley, Ensley began struggling, court documents allege. During that struggle, Ensley stripped off some of his outer layers of clothing — including his shirt — and hit his chest against the probation officer’s face, causing the officer to fall backward and hit his head on concrete.
The probation officer allegedly sustained a half-an-inch cut to his left hand — documents report that one of the officers responding to the scene noticed that a pamphlet holder on the wall near the entrance of a hallway in the probation office was broken — and the probation officer showed symptoms of a concussion after the altercation, according to court documents. The probation officer was brought to the Emergency Department at the Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center, because of his concussive symptoms.
The affidavit describing the incident did not state anything about the medical condition of Ensley after the alleged altercation.
Ensley was given a performance bond of $2,000 to be paid in 100% cash, according to court documents. He was in custody in Kodiak Jail as of Monday morning.
Ensley is facing a maximum of 5 years imprisonment for the felony charge.
In addition to being charged with felony assault, Ensley was also charged with a misdemeanor for resisting arrest, according to the court documents.
Ensley was appointed a public defender. The Kodiak Public Defender Agency could not be reached for comment.
He is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on April 18.
